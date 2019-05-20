Smarzek shares a laugh after winners’ stage collapses at Montreux Masters

Poland opposite Malwina Smarzek described the Montreux Masters as “unique” as she shared a video of the moment the stage carrying the medal-winning teams collapsed.

Smarzek was named the Most Valuable Player at the event after her outstanding performances helped Poland clinch gold with a 3-1 victory over Japan in the final.

Perhaps the 22-year-old’s best game of the six-day Swiss competition came in Poland’s semi-final victory over Thailand, when she served up two aces, two blocks and 17 attacks to help her team to a 3-0 win.

Platform collapse

After a thrilling final, Smarzek and her team-mates were joined on the winners’ stage by Japan and bronze medallists Italy, all of whom were given a scare when the platform gave way and all three teams hit the ground with a bump.

“This tournament and its ending must be unique!” Smarzek quipped after the incident in a post on Twitter.

The Zanetti Bergamo star was named in the Montreux Masters Dream Team along with team-mates Agnieszka Kakowlewska and Martyna Grajber, as well as Italy’s Sarah Fahr and Japan’s Yurie Nabeya, Mako Kobata and Nanami Seki.

