Haak ‘honoured’ to be at VakifBank

Isabelle Haak said she is “excited and honoured” to have joined VakifBank after completing her move from Savino Del Bene Scandicci on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old opposite expressed her delight at having arrived at one of volleyball’s biggest club teams following her meteoric rise to the top of the sport.

Youngest ever Sweden international

Considered one of Europe’s outstanding talents Haak has been playing professionally since she was just 14, winning back-to-back Swedish Championship titles in her first two seasons at the club.

Her international bow also arrived when she was 14, scoring 14 points and being named MVP on her debut as Sweden beat Latvia 3-1 and she became the youngest volleyball player to represent her country at senior level.

After leaving hometown club Engelholms VS in 2016, she spent one year at Bezier VB in France and then joined Scandicci.

Haak scored 491 points in her first season at Scandicci and enjoyed a strong second campaign to attract the attention of Istanbul giants VakifBank.

A new chapter

Having secured a lucrative contract with the Turkish champions, she posted on her Instagram account with a message saying: “Time to start a new chapter, this time in VakifBank SK.

“Couldn’t be more excited and honoured to play for this team!”

A statement on the club’s website said: “We welcome Haak to VakıfBank.

“We wish success to our player at VakıfBank Women’s Volleyball Team, who are aiming for the championship in every game we play.”

Vakifbank head coach Pelin Yuce added: “We are very pleased to have signed with Isabelle and hope that she will have a fantastic time here in Istanbul.”