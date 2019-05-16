‘This is for us all’ – Rondina dedicates award to UST

Cherry Ann Rondina paid tribute to the University of Santo Tomas after being named the UAAP’s Most Valuable Player in her final season on the team.

The Golden Tigresses’ captain collected the award for the fourth time with her collegiate career nearing its end.

After scoring 259 points and racking up a spiking percentage of 33.38, she was also the tournament’s top scorer and named second best outside hitter.

She told the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena ahead of game two of the UAAP finals against Ateneo Lady Eagles: “First of all, I thank the lord for giving me this talent.

“To our eighth man, the UST community, thank you very much. You are the best. This is not for me, this is for us all.”

Words of encouragement

After a 3-1 defeat in game two to level the series at 1-1, Rondina’s mother Alona – a player herself when she was at high school – offered some philosophical words of consolation to the Tigresses.

“In the battle there is no loser, no winner; just to compete is to win,” she told ABS CBN News.

“I’m a proud mother, and my daughter is not afraid of being who she is.”

Outside hitter Eya Laure, who was named Rookie of the Year, is hoping to recover from an ankle injury in time to feature in game three.

She fired a warning to the Lady Eagles, saying: “The tiger is more cruel when wounded.”

Game three of the finals series takes place on Saturday May 18.

