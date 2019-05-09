Lloyd waves goodbye after ‘toughest year’ at Dentil

Carli Lloyd described her year at Dentil Praia Clube as “the toughest one to get through” as she bade farewell to the club after a single season.

After arriving in October 2018 as a replacement for Claudinha, the 29-year-old setter helped Dentil to the 2018 Brazilian Supercup and finished as a runner-up at the end of a gruelling Brazilian Superliga campaign, with Minas emerging victorious.

Lloyd is moving back to Italy to rejoin Pomi Casalmaggiore, with whom she won the Italian Supercup and the CEV Champions League during a two-year spell from 2015-17.

‘Deeply grateful’

In a message on Instagram, the USA international admitted she had found life in Superliga Serie A difficult, but thanked the club and its supporters for the experience.

“Although this season was the toughest one to work through both mentally and physically, I can wholeheartedly say I am deeply grateful for the entire experience,” said Lloyd.

“What I want to express the most is my sincere gratitude for all of my fans, the people, and supporters of this powerhouse of a club Dentil Praia Clube.

“The amount of love and support I continue to receive on a daily basis is overwhelming and fills me with everlasting joy!

“To the staff, my incredibly talented teammates, and all of the sponsors and people who made this season a possibility for us, I wish you love and continued success on your journeys.”

Six set to stay

In better news for Dentil, 28-year-old middle blocker Ana Carolina da Silva has become the sixth player to confirm she will stay with the club next season.

The Brazil international joined opposite Nicole Fawcett, spikers Fernanda Garay and Michelle Pavao, setter Ananda Cristina Marinho and libero Suelen by renewing her contract.

Da Silva, 28, was named the Superliga’s Best Middle Blocker of 2018-19 after scoring 103 blocks – 25 more than the next most prolific blocker, Thaisa.

She was added to the Brazil squad for the Nations League after several players requested dispensation, and will join up with the Selecao on May 20.