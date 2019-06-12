Smith excited to start ‘dream job’ at Beziers

Alexa Smith believes she has landed her “dream job” after swapping Colorado Buffaloes for French champions Beziers Angels for the 2019 season.

The 22-year-old joined Beziers, who play in the top division of the Ligue A Feminine Volley, on a one-year contract to become the team’s first new recruit after a glorious campaign in 2018.

The transfer brings her three-year spell with the Buffs to an end, and she arrives in Europe as one of America’s most talented outside hitters.

“So excited to announce that I will officially be starting my professional volleyball career with Beziers Angels in the fall!” Smith said in an Instagram post after the move was confirmed.

“Landed the dream job if you ask me.”

Kills leader

Born in Colorado Springs, the Lewis-Palmer High School graduate took the Buffaloes by storm when she joined the team in 2016 and quickly emerged as their most potent attacking threat, averaging 3.17 kills per set with 380 outright in her first year.

She was named MVP at the Omni invitational towards the end of 2016, and built on that success as a junior the following year, landing 484 kills across a dazzling campaign and was named in the All-Pac-12 First Team selection as well as the NCAA Waco Sub-Regional All-Tournament Team and the AVCA Second Team All-American.

Smith’s form stayed strong in 2018 despite a tough campaign for the Buffaloes, who finished ninth in the rankings, as she took her career kills past the 1,000 mark.

Complete player

A statement on the Beziers Angels’ official website announced the signing of Smith, describing her as “the barometer and leader of her former team”.

Colorado head coach Jesse Mahoney echoed those sentiments when he said of Smith: “Lex is also our most complete all-around player.

“She affects the game in all areas: she is an efficient attacker, an elite passer, and lethal from the serving line.

“When Lex plays well, our team plays well.”

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!