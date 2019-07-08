VNL Awards: Drews named tournament’s Most Valuable Player

After seven weeks in 21 cities and close to 400,000 spectators at 130 games, it was Team USA who were crowned FIVB Volleyball Nations League champions for a second straight year.

The gold-medal match was perhaps the best contest of the tournament, as the two best teams fought tooth and nail over five sets before the Americans registered a memorable victory.

At the VNL awards ceremony, Annie Drews picked up the tournament’s Most Valuable Player accolade following her 33-point display in the final. The 25-year-old finished on 312 points for the campaign.

“Winning MVP, I’m so thankful to be part of this team and this tournament. I am so excited in continuing to learn and I want to do a lot of good things for this team,” said Drews.

Alongside the MVP award, the All-Stars team was also selected with three Brazilians and two Americans making the line-up, alongside one player from China and Turkey, respectively.

Gabriela Guimaraes and Liu Yanhan were selected as the two outside spikers, while Ana Beatriz Correa and Haleigh Washington made up the two middle blockers following their back-and-forth in the final.

Ebrar Karakurt – the tournament’s second highest scorer with 365 points – was chosen as the dream team’s opposite spiker, while former Penn State star Megan Courtney was named best libero.

Brazil’s Macris Carneriro completed the All-Star line-up as the setter following an outstanding tournament which included an average of 4.93 per set in the preliminary round.

Awards in full:

Most Valuable Player: Annie Drews

Best setter: Macris Carneiro (Brazil)

Best Outside Spikers: Gabriela Guimaraes (Brazil), Liu Yanhan (China)

Best Middle Blockers: Ana Beatriz Correa (Brazil), Haleigh Washington (USA)

Best Opposite Spiker: Ebrar Karakurt (Turkey)

Best Libero: Megan Courtney (USA)