VakifBank confident Zhu Ting will return

VakifBank have been dealt a blow with the news that Zhu Ting is returning to China for a year to prepare for the Olympic Games, but the Turkish League champions insist the 24-year-old will return.

Zhu became the world’s highest-paid player when she joined VakifBank at the start of the 2016-17 season and has since scored over 2,000 points in 125 games for the club.

As well as winning two FIVB Club World Championships, Zhu helped VakifBank to two CEV Champions League titles, one Turkish cup, and two Turkish League titles including this season’s triumph.

While she has yet to announce her destination for the slightly shorter Chinese domestic season, Zhu confirmed her departure from VakifBank, telling reporters: “I had a good impression of the Turkish League since this is my first time to play abroad. VakifBank are good team, with nice coaches and athletes.

‘Zhu is our daughter’

“I would like to say thank you to VakifBank, which brings me lots of things in the past three years. I am happy to play in such a professional league. Thank you so much!”

VakifBank general manager Pelin Yuce said Zhu’s return was called for by the Chinese Olympic Committee, and claimed she remains committed to the Turkish club in the long term.

“The Chinese Olympic Committee has banned transfers for all teams this year,” Yuce told Sabah Spor. “No Chinese athlete will be able to play abroad.

“That’s why we take a year with Zhu. She is our daughter and it won’t be easy for her to play anywhere else.

“She is very happy here, and we are very happy with her.”

Emotional farewell from Robinson

VakifBank also bade farewell to outside hitter Kelsey Robinson and opposite Lonneke Sloetjes, as well as spiker Chiara Di Iulio.

Robinson, who will play for Fenerbahce next season, posted an emotional message on Instagram, saying: “It’s hard to put into words how much this team has meant to me.

“Two years of the highest highs and intense lows that have ultimately made me a better player and a better person. Thank you to the fans who have supported us and our journey as a team.

“Thank you to our incredible staff. You all work so hard to make this team successful and it’s truly beautiful to see how much joy you have doing it.

“And finally, thank you to the girls who became my family. I love you all and am forever grateful for having made this experience such a blessing.”

Family atmosphere at VakifBank

Sloetjes has reached the end of her VakifBank contract and is set to return to the Netherland to prepare for the 2020 Olympics.

She told Ihlas News Agency: “I’m glad we completed the season with a victory.

“There is a family atmosphere her. It takes you in. You feel like you’re in a family, like you’re at home.

“My message to the team and the VakifBank family is: never change.

“Continue as a tight family again. I’m sure you will get many more successes if you don’t abandon the culture of never giving up.”