USC setter Cindy Marina set for Miss Universe

University of Southern California (USC) setter Cindy Marina has been crowned Miss Albania and is set to represent her country in the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant in South Korea later this year.

Born in Chicago, Marina caught the eye of the judges at the Palace of Congresses last Saturday and will look for world honours in December.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019!

Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Watch on FloVolleyball.tv

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019!

Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Watch on VolleyballWorld.tv

Youngest volleyball player for Albania

The 20-year-old hails from the Shkodër where her parents Ardian and Kristina resided, and became the youngest player to play for Albania aged just 17 years old in 2015.

She led her country to a silver medal at the 2018 Women’s European Volleyball League but will be looking for the gold tiara when she steps onto the stage again.

The blue-eyed model attended Duke University in her freshman year before moving to USC to play for the Women of Troy in her sophomore year.

At 5ft 11in, Marina began modelling aged 14 years old and beat 18 other competitors on her way to becoming Miss Albania.

Support us. Help volleyball.

For too long volleyball fans have been neglected, with no community with which to share their passion. We want to change that, by providing a platform for fans & players to unite. However, we’re a small team & we can’t do it ourselves – we need your help.

Your contributions will help us to keep the content FREE & to improve our coverage of the global game, which will help to build the profile of the next generation of players.

We will never profit from your contributions - if they exceed our operating costs on an annual basis we will donate the difference to support worthy causes in volleyball. Thank you!

Recent posts

Leave a Comment