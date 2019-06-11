USC setter Cindy Marina set for Miss Universe

University of Southern California (USC) setter Cindy Marina has been crowned Miss Albania and is set to represent her country in the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant in South Korea later this year.

Born in Chicago, Marina caught the eye of the judges at the Palace of Congresses last Saturday and will look for world honours in December.

Youngest volleyball player for Albania

The 20-year-old hails from the Shkodër where her parents Ardian and Kristina resided, and became the youngest player to play for Albania aged just 17 years old in 2015.

She led her country to a silver medal at the 2018 Women’s European Volleyball League but will be looking for the gold tiara when she steps onto the stage again.

The blue-eyed model attended Duke University in her freshman year before moving to USC to play for the Women of Troy in her sophomore year.

At 5ft 11in, Marina began modelling aged 14 years old and beat 18 other competitors on her way to becoming Miss Albania.