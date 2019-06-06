USA’s Robinson revels in Nebraska return

Kelsey Robinson revelled in her return to Nebraska as she top-scored with 18 points in USA’s straight-sets win over Germany in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League on Wednesday.

The former Nebraska Husker made her first VNL appearance of this campaign and starred in Lincoln alongside fellow University of Nebraska almunus Mikaela Foecke.

The States defeated a youthful Germany side 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 and are tied for first in the overall standings with Italy and Turkey, all of whom have seven wins and one defeat.

Robinson’s 18 points included 11 kills on 25 attacks, three aces and four blocks, with Jordan Thompson, the former University of Cincinnati opposite, racking up nine kills, three aces and two blocks; 14 points in total. Newlywed Foecke mucked in with 14 points of her own.

The hosts’ only real scare came in the second set at 20-18 down, but a late rally with seven of the last nine points dug them out of that minor hole.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Brazil up next

We’re now over halfway through the preliminary round of the VNL and Brazil are next up for the Americans on Thursday night in the last game to be hosted at Lincoln. You can watch it on Volleyball.tv

“That should be a fun one,” Kiraly said of their next test. “Brazil is a legendary program, and they have a great coaching staff. We are excited and looking forward to the challenge.”

Lewie’s view

Coach, commentator and Freeball podcast host Lewie Lett gives us his match analysis:

“Rather like the win against Italy, this was a case of just getting the job done for the US. Germany fielded a pretty inexperienced side so when you have the likes of Robinson, Larson, Courtney and Foecke lining up against them, anything other than a victory would have been a huge surprise.

“The Americans are just about where they want to be – they haven’t quite peaked yet, but nor would they want to this early in the competition. What’s promising for head coach Karch Kiraly is that the younger players who featured in the first two weeks look to be combining well with the returning big stars.”