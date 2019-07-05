USA were better than us, says Brazil captain Natalia Pereira

Brazil captain Natalia Pereira admitted USA’s defence and speed in attack proved too difficult to handle as they fell to a 3-1 defeat in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

Despite their loss to USA, the Brazilians had already qualified for the semi-finals and are set to face Turkey on Saturday (July 6) in Nanjing, China.

Brazil fielded a strong side at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center which included Pereira, Gabriela Guimaraes and Macris Carneiro but were unable to stop a flowing American side with Jordan Thompson top scoring.

“I think we played a good match,” said Pereira. “Team USA played fast all the time. And they also had very good defense.

“Though we tried everything to fight back throughout, they played better than us. Congratulations to them and we will try our best for tomorrow’s semi-final.”

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

We will come with full power – Pereira

Brazil will seek redemption against Turkey after suffering a five-set defeat in their round-robin encounter and Pereira says her team will come with “full power”.

“Turkey are a very good team and we just have to be ready to play in the semi-finals. It was good that I was able to rest for moments today and we will come back with full power.”

Brazil coach Jose Roberto Guimaraes rotated his line-up from the side which beat Poland 3-2 on Thursday as he made the avoidance of injuries a priority.

“It’s important for all our players to participate in the game and get their rhythm,” he said.

“Since both teams have already qualified to the semi-finals, we had to use the other players. It was important for us to avoid injuries. I really enjoyed the match and the atmosphere.”