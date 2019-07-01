USA name Robinson, Larson and Drews on roster for VNL finals

Team USA head coach Karch Kiraly has selected his 14-strong squad for the FIVB Volleyball Nations League finals this week in China.

The defending champions have named a mixture of youth and experience with their top scorer, Andrea Drews, selected alongside University of Cincinati senior Jordan Thompson as the two opposites.

During the five round-robin weeks, Kiraly made full use of his squad as he named 15 different starting line-ups in as many games and registered 12 victories in the process.

Jordan Larson will captain the side as they look to take the $1million prize purse for the winners. They have been grouped alongside Brazil and Poland in Pool B.

Chiaka Ogbogu, along with Drews, has started the most games with nine appearances, while former Husker Kelsey Robinson and libero Megan Courtney have started eight times.

Kiraly has also selected three players who have remaining collegiate availability in Thompson, Dana Rettke and Mary Lake.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Full USA line-up for finals week in China:

Outsides: Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Mikaela Foecke, Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson

Opposites: Andrea Drews, Jordan Thompson

Middles: Tori Dixon, Chiaka Ogbogu, Dana Rettke, Haleigh Washington

Setters: Lauren Carlini, Jordyn Poulter

Liberos: Megan Courtney, Mary Lake