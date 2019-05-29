USA fight back to beat Italy in five-set thriller

Team USA fought back to hand Italy their first defeat in this season’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League in a five-set thriller and stay top of the standings.

The Americans, who are now the only unbeaten nation in the competition, looked out of sorts at times inside the sold-out Zoppas Arena but were outstanding when it mattered to make it five wins from as many games with Madison Kingdon Rishel top scoring with 19 points.

After a back-and-forth opening to the first set, USA took control from 12-11 down to take a 17-12 advantage, with Italy totting up 10 errors to gift the Americans the first set

But their lead was short lived as Italy, who were spurred on by a capacity crowd in Conegliano, removed the mistakes from their game – just one in the second – to power back and level the game, winning the second set 25-17.

After Italy, who were inspired by a fired up Miriam Sylla, claimed a close-scoring third set, USA comfortably won the next 25-19 to take it into a final set and threaten a terrific fight back.

The comeback was completed in the fifth and final set as the Americans took control early on and ensured the win with Andrea Drews, who did not start the game, scoring the winning spike.

Lewie’s View

Coach, commentator and Freeball podcast host Lewie Lett gives us his match analysis:

USA struggled with their spike attack early on in the game, providing a platform for Italy to counter-attack but they continued with a positive attitude, even when it wasn’t going their way.

Without Dana Rettke, the USA copped terrifically well but the introduction of Andrea Drews, who was particularly impressive against Serbia yesterday, proved to be a masterstroke from Karch Kiraly with her finishing things off for the Americans. At this rate, it will take a big team performance to out this American side.