USA dispatch hosts Russia as Barstch-Hackley top scores

Team USA have all-but qualified for the final round of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League next month after cruising past Russia in straight sets.

In front of a 6,200-capacity Team Sports Palace in Yekaterinburg, it was the hosts who took the ascendancy in the opening set but Karch Kiraly’s side responded terrifically from 23-21 down to win four straight points and take the first set.

The Russians were guilty of letting a lead slip once more in the second, leading USA 17-13 before Kiraly called a time-out. It appeared to do the trick as the Americans picked up the next 12 points to win the set in stunning fashion.

Russia, who have now won just three out of their 13 VNL games this season, were out-classed in all departments with Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordan Larson combing for 23 points.

The Americans wrapped up a comprehensive victory by winning the final set 25-18 and will now have their eyes set on the final round in early July.

