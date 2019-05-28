Unbeaten USA and Italy set for week in Conegliano

Just three teams – Turkey, USA and Italy – enter week two of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League with an unbeaten record with the Americans set to face hosts Italy in their second game in Conegliano.

They are joined in Pool 5 by Serbia and Dominican Republic – who both recorded two wins in week one.

It has been plain sailing for both countries thus far with just Italy’s opener against Poland going five sets, while the USA dropped only one set during their week in Bulgaria.

Defending VNL champions, Team USA, displayed all their youth and depth in Ruse in week one but will be without soon-to-be-married Mikaela Foecke in Italy as many of their players, including Micha Hancock, Rachael Adams and Megan Courtney, return to the country where they play their club volleyball.

“This week we face three very quality opponents in Serbia, Italy and Dominican Republic,” said USA coach, Karch Kiraly. “We will certainly be tested there a lot. Unfortunately, we will not be able to take Mikaela Foecke with us.

“We were certainly excited to do that, but she has bigger and more important things to do as she is getting married a week from Saturday.”

For Italy, a chance to play in front of a home crowd is something coach Davide Mazzanti is relishing but he expects a “demanding” week in Treviso.

“It is a wonderful feeling to play at home”, said Mazzanti. “For many of us, Conegliano is a special place. A very demanding round awaits us and we really want to start this journey, considering the fact that many girls have joined the group today.

“As I have said several times, the VNL is very important to prepare the season in the best possible way and therefore we will do our best to do well.”

One of the many returning to the fold is Imoco Volley spiker Miriam Sylla, with the 24-year-old aiming to create “beautiful memories” in the town she plays her club volleyball.

“I have good feelings. It is always a pleasure to see the companions again, with whom last year we had an extraordinary journey,” said Sylla.

“This year we are looking for another goal, we want to take a further step, there is a great desire to do well and now it is up to us to translate these feelings onto the field.

“In Poland the team has played very well and over the next few days we will surely expect tough matches.

“For me it means a lot they are playing here in Conegliano with the blue shirt, I hope the public will give us so much support and gifts to my beautiful memories, as happened to me with my club throughout the year.”

