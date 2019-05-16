UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball individual award winners

The University Athletic Association of the Philippines has announced the individual winners of the Season 81 women’s volleyball tournament. Awardees are based on statistics alone. Aside from recognizing the best per position, the UAAP also hailed a Rookie of the Year and Best Server.

Rondina wins Most Valuable Player and 2nd Best Outside Hitter

Not only is she the queen of sand anymore. Rather, she is also the empress of the indoor court this season.

Cherry Anne Rondina might not be the tallest of players. But her determination to put the UST Golden Tigresses on top makes her the rightful choice for MVP. The pride of Cebu had 231 attack points to go with 15 kill blocks and 13 service aces. She also tied Alyssa Valdez’ single-game scoring record of 35 points against the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

Rondina had 17 markers in their Final Four game versus the De La Salle Lady Spikers. But aside from winning MVP, she would want nothing more than giving UST its 17th UAAP women’s volleyball title.

Laure: Rookie of the Year and 1st Best Outside Hitter

What a way to pass the torch from Rondina to Eya Laure if they can win the championship together.

Season 81 marks the influx of talented rookies onto the UAAP women’s volleyball scene. However, it was Laure who stood above the rest. She is second to Rondina in total points with 230, 196 of which from attacks. The next rookie on the list is NU’s Princess Robles with 190 points.

Laure had a season-high 25 points in their Finals-clinching victory over the Lady Spikers. She is also the most efficient spiker with a 35.9% success rate.

Doria bags 1st Best Middle Blocker distinction

What difference a year made for Lady Bulldogs’ team captain of Season 81. She has emerged from being a second stringer to Jaja Santiago and Risa Sato to being one of the best middle blockers in the league.

Doria had the second-most stuff blocks with 37 while scoring 70 attack points and 24 aces. More importantly, she served as a good example for a talented core of rookies for Coach Norman Miguel. Her leadership enabled the likes of Robles, Ivy Lacsina, and Jennifer Nierva to showcase their talent in their first year.

Madayag earns 2nd Best Middle Blocker honors

She is undeniably one of the best middle blockers this season. She had 44 kill blocks to lead the league to go with 102 attacks and 17 aces. Her running attacks and quick strikes often spell doom for the opposition.

Season 81 is also one of history for the Davaoena. Madayag established a new single-game record of 11 blocks against the UST Golden Tigresses, breaking Celine Hernandez’ previous mark of nine. That game also marks her season-high of 22 points. More importantly, she helped the Lady Eagles to become the number one blocking team for the second straight year.

Tolentino takes Best Opposite Spiker award

Tolentino has been the most consistent spiker for the Ateneo Lady Eagles. She had 200 points during the eliminations and made 19 during their victory over the FEU Lady Tamaraws to enter the Finals.

Aside from her powerful attack, Tolentino is the third best blocker with 32 kill blocks and an average of 0.63 per game. That defensive wall she puts up with Madayag and Bea de Leon has shut the door on opponents throughout the season.

Bendong takes Best Setter award

The UE Lady Warriors starting setter finally gets recognized in her final playing year. She averaged 6.81 excellent balls per set and led the league in running sets with 354. Bendong only had 17 faults out of 1,502 attempts. Her feats might not have translated to more wins. But her playmaking gave rise to the improvement of Judith Abil.

Bendong is set to join the Foton Tornadoes Blue Energy for this year’s PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Arado hailed Best Libero

She is technically the Best Libero for the second straight year. However, the awards Arado received last year were Best Receiver and Best Digger to be exact.

Despite the changes in awards, Arado remains the best defensive specialist in the league during her final UAAP year. The pride of Iligan averages 6.94 excellent digs per set and a 60.8% clip in service receptions. They may have won only three games in Season 81 but she always gives UE a fighting chance.

The younger generation of Lady Warriors will learn a lot from her as she shifts from player to assistant coach. Aside from that, she will return to the Generika Ayala Lifesavers in the PSL. Arado will also join the training pool for the Philippine women’s volleyball team.

Robles takes home Best Server award

She is one of the rookies who took the league by storm this year. Most volleyball fans can relate to her because she can generate power in her spikes despite her short stature. That doesn’t seem to be an obstacle for Princess Robles. Instead, she has just introduced herself as part of an NU spiking duo that will terrorize the UAAP for years.

While she had 158 attacks and six kill blocks to her credit, it’s her precision in the service line that was regarded by the league. She former Nazareth School of National University standout is tied with Kyle Negrito with most service aces at 26. However, she had more serve hits as compared to the FEU setter, 143-126.

Robles will only improve from here. That alone sends shivers to the rest of the field.