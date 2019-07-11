Triple USA success makes Robinson beam with pride

While Kelsey Robinson and co were producing a memorable fightback to beat Brazil 3-2 and win the FIVB Volleyball Nations League, USA women were topping the world elsewhere in two differently sized balls.

For anyone following the action on social media, it was a stream of messages applauding efforts from Team USA in volleyball, soccer and softball.

The Women’s World Cup and Softball International Cup were won by USA on Sunday, an achievement – alongside the VNL success – which was lauded across America.

Robinson, an integral member of USA’s volleyball squad, spoke to the Washington Post on the “cool feeling” of being part of a super Sunday for women’s sport in American.

“I think it’s a really powerful moment for women and women in sports,” said Robinson, who plays her club volleyball in Turkey.

“It’s a cool feeling to have all three teams win on the same day. And then to see on social media all of my female friends posting about these teams winning and saying it’s a great day for women in sports — it’s just a really cool feeling to be a part of that.”

Drews “grateful” for opportunity

Annie Drews was named the most valuable player of the VNL after finishing with the most points in Finals Week, including a game-high 33 points in the final.

Reflecting on the seven-week tournament, Drews said being the go-to player was a new experience but was “grateful” for the opportunity.

“It’s a new role for me,” said the 25-year-old. “It’s been a lot of fun and I’ve learned so much – to find smarter solutions and to not just go for it every ball. I feel very grateful for this opportunity to play for USA.

“It was grueling. Overall, it’s seven weeks and 15 games in preliminaries, and then you want to earn your way in. It was a long road.”