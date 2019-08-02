Tokyo 2020 Olympic women’s volleyball qualification

2019 will prove to be a defining year for the women’s volleyball Olympic hopefuls as the volleyball world’s focus begins to turn to Asia and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

By early August 2019 more than half the places in the women’s Olympic volleyball tournament will be decided as the 6 group winners from the FIVB Intercontinental qualifying tournament will join hosts Japan in the draw.

The remaining 5 women’s volleyball teams will be decided at individual continental qualifiers in January 2020.

Teams qualified for Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball

As of 02 August 2019 the following teams have qualified for the 2020 Olympic volleyball tournament:

Key qualifying tournaments

FIVB Intercontinental Qualifiers

Dates: 01 – 04 August 2019

24 teams from around the world will participate in 6 groups over 4 days with each group winner taking home a prized slot at the 2020 Olympics.

Full match schedule for the Olympic Intercontinental Qualifiers here

AVC Qualifiers

Dates: January 2020

Teams from Asia will go to battle in their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball tournament. Only one team will be able to fulfil their dream. Expect Japan, South Korea & Thailand to be the protagonists.

CAVB Qualifiers

Dates: January 2020

Teams from Africa will go to battle in their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball tournament. Only one team will be able to fulfil their dream. Expect Kenya & Cameroon to contend for the title.

CEV Qualifiers

Dates: January 2020

Teams from Europe will go to battle in their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball tournament. Only one team will be able to fulfil their dream. There will be numerous contenders looking to take home the title with Italy, Netherlands, Turkey, Poland amongst the favourites.

CSV Qualifiers

Dates: January 2020

Teams from South America will go to battle in their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball tournament. Only one team will be able to fulfil their dream. Assuming Brazil book their place in the Intercontinental qualification tournament expect the likes of Argentina, Colombia and Peru to content for this final spot.

NORCECA Qualifiers

Dates: January 2020

Teams from Central & North America will go to battle in their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020 women’s volleyball tournament. Only one team will be able to fulfil their dream. Assuming USA book their place in the Intercontinental qualification tournament expect Mexico, Canada & the Dominican Republic to fight for the final place.