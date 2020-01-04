Tokyo 2020 Olympic men’s volleyball – continental qualification match schedules

After Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Poland, Russia and USA joined hosts Japan in booking their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s vollleyball tournament focus now turns to the individual continental Olympic volleyball qualifiers, which take place in January 2020.

Teams from Africa (CAVB), Asia & Oceania (AVC), Europe (CEV), North America (NORCECA) and South America (CSV) will do battle to secure just one qualification place per continent and complete the 12 team Olympic volleyball line up.

Each continental federation has a slightly different qualification format but by 12th January we will know which 5 teams will have booked their flights to compete at the 2020 Olympic women’s volleyball tournament.

Below are links to the full match schedules for each continental Olympic qualification tournament:

AVC Asian & Oceania men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule

Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Qatar will play 15 matches in Jiangmen, China between the 07 and 12 January 2020 to secure their berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All times are local to Jiangmen, China – UTC +8:

07 January

10:00 – Qatar vs. India

13:30 – Australia vs. South Korea

16:00 – Chinese Taipei vs. Iran

20:00 – China vs. Kazakhstan

08 January

10:00 – Australia vs. Qatar

13:30 – South Korea vs. India

16:00 – Kazakhstan vs. Iran

20:00 – China vs. Chinese Taipei

09 January

10:00 – India vs. Australia

13:30 – Qatar vs. South Korea

16:00 – Chinese Taipei vs. Kazakhstan

18:00 – Iran vs. China

11 January

16:00 – Semifinals

20:00 – Semifinals

12 January

20:00 – Final

CAVB African men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule

Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and Tunisia will play 10 matches in Cairo, Egypt between the 07 and 11 January 2020 to secure Africa’s final place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

All times are local to Cairo, Egypt – UTC+2:

07 January

17:00 – Tunisia vs. Ghana

20:00 – Egypt vs. Algeria

08 January

17:00 – Ghana vs. Egypt

20:00 – Cameroon vs. Tunisia

09 January

17:00 – Cameroon vs. Algeria

20:00 – Egypt vs. Tunisia

10 January

17:00 – Ghana vs. Cameroon

20:00 – Tunisia vs. Algeria

11 January

17:00 – Algeria vs. Ghana

20:00 – Cameroon vs. Egypt

CEV European men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule

Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia and Slovenia will play 15 matches in Berlin, Germany between the 05 and 10 January 2020 to secure their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

All times are local to Berlin, Germany – UTC+1.

05 January

13:30 – France vs. Serbia – Watch Live

16:30 – Slovenia vs. Belgium – Watch Live

19:30 – Czech Republic vs. Germany – Watch Live

06 January

14:00 – Netherlands vs. Serbia – Watch Live

17:00 – Bulgaria vs. France – Watch Live

20:10 – Belgium vs. Germany – Watch Live

07 January

14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Netherlands – Watch Live

16:00 – Belgium vs. Czech Republic – Watch Live

20:10 – Germany vs. Slovenia – Watch Live

08 January

14:30 – Serbia vs. Bulgaria – Watch Live

17:30 – Slovenia vs. Czech Republic – Watch Live

20:45 – France vs. Netherlands – Watch Live

09 January

17:00 – Semifinals – Watch Live

20:10 – Semifinals – Watch Live

10 January

20:10 – Finals – Watch Live

CSV South American men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule

Chile, Colombia, Peru and Venezuala will play 6 matches in Bogota, Colombia between the 10 and 12 January 2020 to secure South America’s final place at Tokyo 2020.

All times are local to Santiago, Chile – UTC-4.

10 January

20:00 – Peru vs. Colombia

22:30 – Chile vs. Venezuela

11 January

16:00 – Colombia vs. Venezuela

18:30 – Chile vs. Peru

12 January

16:00 – Venezuela vs. Peru

18:30 – Chile vs. Colombia

NORCECA North American men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule

Canada, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico will play 6 matches in Vancouver, Canada between the 10 and 12 January 2020 to secure North America’s final place at Tokyo 2020.

All times are local to Vancouver, Canada – UTC-8:

10 January

18:30 – Canada vs. Mexico

20:30 – Cuba vs. Puerto Rico

11 January

15:30 – Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

18:00 – Canada vs. Cuba

12 January

14:00 – Cuba vs. Mexico

16:00 – Canada vs. Puerto Rico