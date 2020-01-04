Tokyo 2020 Olympic men’s volleyball – continental qualification match schedules

After Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Poland, Russia and USA joined hosts Japan in booking their place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics men’s vollleyball tournament focus now turns to the individual continental Olympic volleyball qualifiers, which take place in January 2020.
Teams from Africa (CAVB), Asia & Oceania (AVC), Europe (CEV), North America (NORCECA) and South America (CSV) will do battle to secure just one qualification place per continent and complete the 12 team Olympic volleyball line up.
Each continental federation has a slightly different qualification format but by 12th January we will know which 5 teams will have booked their flights to compete at the 2020 Olympic women’s volleyball tournament.
Below are links to the full match schedules for each continental Olympic qualification tournament:
AVC Asian & Oceania men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule
Australia, China, Chinese Taipei, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, South Korea and Qatar will play 15 matches in Jiangmen, China between the 07 and 12 January 2020 to secure their berth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
All times are local to Jiangmen, China – UTC +8:
07 January
10:00 – Qatar vs. India
13:30 – Australia vs. South Korea
16:00 – Chinese Taipei vs. Iran
20:00 – China vs. Kazakhstan
08 January
10:00 – Australia vs. Qatar
13:30 – South Korea vs. India
16:00 – Kazakhstan vs. Iran
20:00 – China vs. Chinese Taipei
09 January
10:00 – India vs. Australia
13:30 – Qatar vs. South Korea
16:00 – Chinese Taipei vs. Kazakhstan
18:00 – Iran vs. China
11 January
16:00 – Semifinals
20:00 – Semifinals
12 January
20:00 – Final
CAVB African men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule
Algeria, Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana and Tunisia will play 10 matches in Cairo, Egypt between the 07 and 11 January 2020 to secure Africa’s final place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
All times are local to Cairo, Egypt – UTC+2:
07 January
17:00 – Tunisia vs. Ghana
20:00 – Egypt vs. Algeria
08 January
17:00 – Ghana vs. Egypt
20:00 – Cameroon vs. Tunisia
09 January
17:00 – Cameroon vs. Algeria
20:00 – Egypt vs. Tunisia
10 January
17:00 – Ghana vs. Cameroon
20:00 – Tunisia vs. Algeria
11 January
17:00 – Algeria vs. Ghana
20:00 – Cameroon vs. Egypt
CEV European men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule
Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia and Slovenia will play 15 matches in Berlin, Germany between the 05 and 10 January 2020 to secure their final opportunity to qualify for Tokyo 2020.
All times are local to Berlin, Germany – UTC+1.
05 January
13:30 – France vs. Serbia – Watch Live
16:30 – Slovenia vs. Belgium – Watch Live
19:30 – Czech Republic vs. Germany – Watch Live
06 January
14:00 – Netherlands vs. Serbia – Watch Live
17:00 – Bulgaria vs. France – Watch Live
20:10 – Belgium vs. Germany – Watch Live
07 January
14:00 – Bulgaria vs. Netherlands – Watch Live
16:00 – Belgium vs. Czech Republic – Watch Live
20:10 – Germany vs. Slovenia – Watch Live
08 January
14:30 – Serbia vs. Bulgaria – Watch Live
17:30 – Slovenia vs. Czech Republic – Watch Live
20:45 – France vs. Netherlands – Watch Live
09 January
17:00 – Semifinals – Watch Live
20:10 – Semifinals – Watch Live
10 January
20:10 – Finals – Watch Live
CSV South American men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule
Chile, Colombia, Peru and Venezuala will play 6 matches in Bogota, Colombia between the 10 and 12 January 2020 to secure South America’s final place at Tokyo 2020.
All times are local to Santiago, Chile – UTC-4.
10 January
20:00 – Peru vs. Colombia
22:30 – Chile vs. Venezuela
11 January
16:00 – Colombia vs. Venezuela
18:30 – Chile vs. Peru
12 January
16:00 – Venezuela vs. Peru
18:30 – Chile vs. Colombia
NORCECA North American men’s Olympic volleyball qualification match schedule
Canada, Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico will play 6 matches in Vancouver, Canada between the 10 and 12 January 2020 to secure North America’s final place at Tokyo 2020.
All times are local to Vancouver, Canada – UTC-8:
10 January
18:30 – Canada vs. Mexico
20:30 – Cuba vs. Puerto Rico
11 January
15:30 – Puerto Rico vs. Mexico
18:00 – Canada vs. Cuba
12 January
14:00 – Cuba vs. Mexico
16:00 – Canada vs. Puerto Rico