Terrific Thompson helps USA topple hosts Bulgaria 

USA end their week in Bulgaria with a perfect FIVB Volleyball Nations League record after easing past the hosts in straight sets (25-20, 25-16, 25-21).

Following wins over Japan and Belgium, the Americans made it three wins from as many games and now head to Italy in high spirits for week two.

Rookie Jordan Thompson was the stand-out performer once again, recording 11 points including two aces.

The University of Cincinnati alum, who broke NCCA records last season, was delighted with the “grittiness” her team displayed.

“I’m feeling great. We were really scrappy and fought together as a team and we’re really pleased to come out of the win,” said the 22-year-old.

“We will keep working hard ahead of next week and hopefully improve by cleaning up a little bit and picking up the small plays.”

Despite encouragement from the home crowd in Ruse, Bulgaria, the hosts were unable to provide a challenge to a youthful American line-up, who tallied 14 blocks in total.

There were also hefty contributions from Sarah Wilhite (16) and Dana Rettke (12) for Team USA.

Elsewhere, Italy also sealed a perfect week in Poland as they defeated Germany 3-0 with Indre Sorokaite top scoring again with 15 points.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Lewie’s view

Once again, Team USA proved that age is just a number as they continued to build depth to their squad. Not only does it bode well for the VNL but looking ahead to the Olympics next year, players like Jordan Thompson could be integral in their aim for gold.