Team were fired up on and off court, says Robinson 

Kelsey Robinson says the “fire from both the people on and off the court” helped her team steamroll past Olympic champions China in straight sets in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League on Thursday.

The former Husker delivered a dominant offensive display against the hosts, contributing 20 points with 18 kills and a block and ace apiece.

“I thought the team came out today and played really well together,” the 26-year-old told TeamUSA.org. “There was a lot of fire from both the people on the court and the people off the court.”

Team USA, who are aiming to defend their VNL title, had struggled to find their groove earlier in the week but responded terrifically with wins over Poland and the number one ranked team in the world, China.

The bronze medallist from Rio 2016 was full of praise for her teammates as they put together a complete performance but was particularly impressed by Mary Lake, who was filling in for regular libero Megan Courtney during week four.

“Everyone was working together to help us ultimately win. I thought the middles did a really great job of getting up in transitions and Mary Lake did a really nice job of handling a lot of tough serves and put our offense in system,” added the keen YouTuber.

