Skipper Natalia returns to Brazil squad for Nebraska trip 

It has been an underwhelming start to Brazil’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League after they suffered defeats to Poland and the Dominican Republic but the Green and Yellow will be pleased to welcome back captain Natalia Pereira in Lincoln, Nebraska for week three.

The outside spiker has been suffering with chronic patellar tendinitis in her right knee but says she is “ready to help” her team after missing the opening fortnight of action.

“I am very happy to come back and be able to help the team on this stage,” said the 30-year-old Brazilian.

“My return has been gradual, but I jumped again this week. I’m making progress and everything is going well. I hope I can help and do my best in these games.”

Natalia, who declined $1 million USD to play in China last season, will join up with Gabi and co in America and will also face her Eczacıbaşı VitrA team-mate, Carli Lloyd, when Brazil face USA on Thursday evening.

Before that, the Olympic gold medallist will hope to play a part against Germany on Tuesday and insisted they are searching for revenge against the Europeans.

“Germany’s a team that is growing every year. We’re coming from two defeats against them, in the Volleyball Nations League and in the World Cup last year, so we’re going to have to do our best to get out of the court with the victory,” added Natalia.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!