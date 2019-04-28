Reaction: Lady Falcons stun Lady Maroons in three sets

Each set turned out to be a three-act play. First act: Adamson storms to an early lead. Second act: UP will make their push. Final act: The Lady Falcons respond to take the win.

The last game for both the Lady Maroons and the Lady Falcons had no bearing in the standings. But with the way the game turned out, the ladies of San Marcelino made it count. Everything just came together to put a positive ending to a disastrous campaign.

Redemption for Permentilla

She struggled for the most part during this season, especially on her attacking accuracy. Not on this day, though, as she paced Adamson with 12 attacks, three aces, and a block.

Permentilla will return to the fold in Season 82. But she has to deal with her inconsistency to help the Lady Falcons soar.

Ponce always on point

It could have been worse for Adamson if not for their brilliant libero. The best digger of Season 81 is the main reason why the Lady Falcons are among the top teams in receiving and digging.

Ponce’s statline is a model of efficiency: 31 digs in 39 tries to go with 15 receptions from 19 attempts.

Coach Rogelio Getigan has an enviable foundation for their floor defense. Time to work more on their passing and attack.

The fight was out for UP

The Lady Maroons gave their fans something to cheer for during their scoring spurts. Other than that, it looked as if they did not bother to compete.

Their energy was sapped after losing to the NU Lady Bulldogs and came into this match thinking that winning or losing won’t make a difference. No wonder they were defeated by a team they could have handled easily.

Uncertainty looms in the maroon side of Katipunan

Ayel Estranero and Marian Buitre have maxed out their eligibility to play. But there’s a possibility that Isa Molde, Tots Carlos, and Justine Dorog have played their last game for the Lady Maroons as well.

Molde and Carlos will ponder on their next move while playing for Team Motolite in the PVL Reinforced Conference. But if non-verbal communication tells us something, a crying Mirgie Bautista while Molde hugs her after the Adamson game tells something.