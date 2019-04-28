FEU Lady Tamaraws edge DLSU Lady Spikers in five sets

The UST Golden Tigresses will have nothing but gratitude for the FEU Lady Tamaraws after defeating the De La Salle University Lady Spikers in five sets.

The win by Coach George Pascua’s squad forces a one-game playoff between DLSU and UST on Wednesday, May 1, for the twice-to-beat advantage.

Lady Tamaraws claim set one

FEU started strong by taking an 8-4 lead to the first technical timeout. But Jolina Dela Cruz’ strong service game ignited a 12-2 run that gave the Lady Spikers a 16-10 advantage.

Heather Guino-o’s strong serves and Czarina Carandang’s blocking ignited a 9-2 run to retake the lead, 19-18. De La Salle forced a deadlock at 20 but FEU scored four straight to arrive at set point.

DLSU saved two points but Dela Cruz’ service error clinched the opener for the Lady Tams, 25-22. The Lady Spikers had a 6-1 edge in aces that was negated by FEU’s 10-6 edge in attacks and 4-0 margin in blocks.

Both teams committed ten unforced errors each.

Lady Spikers dominate set two

Coach Ramil de Jesus’ squad equalized the match via their blocking and service game. The Lady Spikers mounted an 8-2 lead that they expanded to a 16-7 rout.

FEU offered some opposition but the advantage was too big to overhaul. Tin Tiamzon’s back row attack gave DLSU set point while an attack error from the Lady Tamaraws ended set two, 25-13.

Aside from limiting their unforced errors to four, La Salle did more in attacks (13-8), blocks (3-0), and aces (3-1).

DLSU shut down FEU late in third set

De La Salle established an early lead in set three. However, FEU fought back to claim the lead at 14-13. But DLSU just went on another level to win the set with a 12-1 run.

May Luna’s service ace handed the Taft crew set point while Aduke Ogunsanya’s quick hit ended the set for the Lady Spikers, 25-15.

De La Salle had the upper hand in attacks (13-8), blocks (2-0), and aces (4-2). They also had one less unforced error than FEU’s six.

Lady Tams resilient in the fourth

FEU blasted a 5-1 run from an 11-11 tie to take a five-point cushion, 16-12. They still had the lead at 19-14 when the Lady Spikers ignited an 9-3 run to take the lead at 23-22.

Guino-o tied the count at 23 before Luna brought DLSU to match point. But Guino-o’s off-speed attack forced a deuce.

De La Salle’s four touches error gave FEU the driver’s seat but Dela Cruz’ kill tied the count at 25. Ogunsanya’s service error and Clemente’s mishit forced a fifth set, 27-25.

FEU takes it in five

The Lady Tamaraws raced to an 8-4 lead and never looked back. Guino-o and France Ronquillo made timely hits to take their ninth win in Season 81. Dela Cruz’ attack sailed wide to seal the victory for FEU, 15-8.

Guino-o is named Player of the Game with 20 attacks, three aces, and a block.