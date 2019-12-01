SEA Games Volleyball Schedules

The volleyball schedule at the 2019 SEA Games starts on the 29 November 2019 with the beach volleyball tournament, whilst the indoor volleyball competition starts on the 02 December 2019.
Here we take a look at all the key volleyball match schedules at the 2019 South East Asian Games so you don’t miss a thing.
Women’s indoor volleyball match schedule
The women’s indoor volleyball tournament at the 2019 SEA Games will only include four teams: Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.
03 December 2019
15:30 – Thailand vs Indonesia
18:00 – Philippines vs. Vietnam
05 December 2019
15:30 – Vietnam vs Indonesia
18:00 – Philippines vs. Thailand
07 December 2019
15:30 – Thailand vs. Vietnam
18:00 – Indonesia vs. Philippines
09 December 2019
15:30 – 3rd place final
18:00 – 1st place final
Men’s indoor volleyball match schedule
The men’s indoor volleyball tournament at the 2019 SEA Games will see seven teams compete for medals – Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
02 December 2019
13:00 – Singapore vs. Thailand
15:30 – Vietnam vs. Indonesia
18:00 – Philippines vs. Cambodia
04 December 2019
13:00 – Myanmar vs. Singapore
15:30 – Cambodia vs Indonesia
18:00 – Philippines vs. Vietnam
06 December 2019
13:00 – Thailand vs. Myanmar
15:30 – Vietnam vs. Cambodia
18:00 – Indonesia vs. Philippines
08 December 2019
13:00 – 5th – 7th semi-final
15:30 – 1st – 4th semi-final
18:00 – 1st – 4th semi-final
10 December 2019
13:00 – 5th place final
15:30 – 3rd place final
18:00 – 1st place final