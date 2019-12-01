SEA Games Volleyball Schedules

The volleyball schedule at the 2019 SEA Games starts on the 29 November 2019 with the beach volleyball tournament, whilst the indoor volleyball competition starts on the 02 December 2019.

Here we take a look at all the key volleyball match schedules at the 2019 South East Asian Games so you don’t miss a thing.

Women’s indoor volleyball match schedule

The women’s indoor volleyball tournament at the 2019 SEA Games will only include four teams: Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

03 December 2019

15:30 – Thailand vs Indonesia

18:00 – Philippines vs. Vietnam

05 December 2019

15:30 – Vietnam vs Indonesia

18:00 – Philippines vs. Thailand

07 December 2019

15:30 – Thailand vs. Vietnam

18:00 – Indonesia vs. Philippines

09 December 2019

15:30 – 3rd place final

18:00 – 1st place final

Men’s indoor volleyball match schedule

The men’s indoor volleyball tournament at the 2019 SEA Games will see seven teams compete for medals – Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

02 December 2019

13:00 – Singapore vs. Thailand

15:30 – Vietnam vs. Indonesia

18:00 – Philippines vs. Cambodia

04 December 2019

13:00 – Myanmar vs. Singapore

15:30 – Cambodia vs Indonesia

18:00 – Philippines vs. Vietnam

06 December 2019

13:00 – Thailand vs. Myanmar

15:30 – Vietnam vs. Cambodia

18:00 – Indonesia vs. Philippines

08 December 2019

13:00 – 5th – 7th semi-final

15:30 – 1st – 4th semi-final

18:00 – 1st – 4th semi-final

10 December 2019

13:00 – 5th place final

15:30 – 3rd place final

18:00 – 1st place final