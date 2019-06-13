Robinson stars as USA put in stunning display to beat China 

Team USA produced their best performance thus far in this season’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League to defeat hosts China in straight sets in Jiangmen.

It was a comprehensive display from start to finish as Karch Kiraly’s side put themselves in a strong position to reach the final round back in China next month.

Inside a sold-out Jiangmen Sports Hall, the Americans appeared a well-oiled machine and were lively across the court, winning the opening set 25-17.

Team USA, who beat the Olympic champions twice in last season’s VNL, looked in constant control as China struggled to get a foothold in the game, with Chiaka Ogbogu’s service game causing numerous problems for the hosts as her side won the second set 25-22.

China responded well in a back-and-forth third set with the home support produced a deafening atmosphere as the two teams went point for point, but USA powered through to win the final set 25-21.

University of Nebraska graduate Kelsey Robinson was outstanding throughout, adding 20 points to USA’s total. Lauren Carlini ensured excellent service to Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Andrea Drews as they contributed 20 and 13 points respectively.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Lewie’s view

Coach, commentator and Freeball podcast host Lewie Lett gives us his match analysis:

What a performance from Team USA. Setter Carlini and Robinson out on the wing did their job to a tee, allowing Bartsch-Hackley and Drews to do their thing. It was a flawless display after a tough start to the week against Turkey.

China weren’t at the races today and struggled to get their passing game going. They will need to regroup ahead of an important week five and ensure they’ll be ready to go once the final round arrives.