Robinson joins Turkish rivals for 2019-20 season 

Kelsey Robinson has signed for Fenerbahce for the 2019-20 season, moving from city rivals Vakifbank Istanbul after two successful seasons with the club.

The American won back-to-back league championships with Vakifbank, as well as a Champions League title two seasons ago but will link up with Fenerbahce in October ahead of the next season.

The 26-year-old former Husker will be joined by fellow new signings Naz Aydemir Akyol and Brankica Mihajlovic.

The Olympic bronze medallist is all-too familiar with the Yellow Angels, having lost the 2017 Champions League final with Imoco Volley Conegliano against Fenerbahce.

Robinson, who can play as libero and outside hitter, is currently in Russia with Team USA as they look to defend their FIVB Volleyball Nations League title.

