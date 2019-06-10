Rettke on ‘awesome’ VNL experience 

Rookie Dana Rettke said the experience of playing on the national team in this season’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League has been “awesome”.

The University of Wisconsin middle blocker made her debut for the Stars and Stripes in the first week of action in Bulgaria and is aiming to be a constant figure in the American side.

“This opportunity has been so awesome,” the 6ft 8in college student. “I feel super blessed to be a part of it.

“To play in the top competition in the world, as a competitor, you can’t ask for anything better than that. I’m just having a blast and hope to continue this run.”

Rettke will miss the trip to China in week four as she joins up with her college teammates for a European trip across Austria, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Poland.

It was hugs all around as Rettke, who started all 32 matches last season for Wisconsin, met up with her team in Vienna and was straight into action, helping her team beat Poland U20s.

Former Badger Lauren Carlini has replaced Rettke in the USA squad as they face Poland, Turkey and hosts China at the Jiangmen Sports Hall.

