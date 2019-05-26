PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 team rosters

The PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 will start on May 26 with a double-header at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. The Pacific Town-Army Lady Troopers will face the returning Balipure Purest Water Defenders at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers will start their title defense versus the Petro Gazz Angels at 4 pm. Here are the rosters for all six participating teams.

