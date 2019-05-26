PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 team rosters

The PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 will start on May 26 with a double-header at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan. The Pacific Town-Army Lady Troopers will face the returning Balipure Purest Water Defenders at 2 pm. Meanwhile, the Creamline Cool Smashers will start their title defense versus the Petro Gazz Angels at 4 pm. Here are the rosters for all six participating teams.
Balipure Purest Water Defenders
Head coach: Rommel Abella
Imports: Danijela Dzakovic (Montenegro) and Alexandra Vajdova (Slovakia)
Local Players:
Grazielle Bombita
Menchie Tubiera
Necelle Gual
Vira Guillema
Jewelle Bermillo
Sandy Delos Santos
Sattriani Espiritu
Carrie Pronuevo
Miracle Mendoza
Patria Pena
Katrina Racelis
Pacific Town – Army Lady Troopers
Head coach: Emilio “Kung Fu” Reyes Jr.
Imports: Olena Lymareva-Flink (Ukraine) and Jenelle Jordan (USA)
Local players:
Jovelyn Gonzaga (team captain)
Mary Jean Balse-Pabayo
Nene Bautista
Honey Royse Tubino
Dahlia Cruz
Tin Agno
Angela Nunag
Lutgarda Malaluan
Jeannie Delos Reyes
Jem Gutierrez
Sarah Jane Gonzales
Alina Bicar
Petro Gazz Angels
Head coach: Jerry Yee
Imports: Wilma Salas (Cuba) and Janisa Johnson (USA)
Local players:
Stephanie Mercado (team captain)
Cherry Nunag
Djanel Cheng
Jessey De Leon
Chie Saet
Jeanette Panaga
Kai Baloaloa
Alyssa Layug
Jonah Sabete
Rica Enclona
Cienne Cruz
Jovelyn Prado
Banko Perlas Spikers
Head coach: Apichat Kongsawat
Imports: Yasemin Yildirim (Turkey) and Lakia Bright (USA)
Local players:
Suzanne Roces (team captain)
Dzi Gervacio
Mae Tajima
Ella De Jesus
Kathy Bersola
Nicole Tiamzon
Jem Ferrer
Gizelle Tan
Roma Joy Doromal
Jeanette Villareal
Motolite Power Builders
Head coach: Airess Star Padda
Imports: Edina Selimovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina) and Channon Thompson (Trinidad and Tobago)
Local players:
Myla Pablo (team captain)
Maristela Layug
Jellie Tempiatura
Jessma Marie Ramos
Isa Molde
Arielle Estranero
Christine Joy Soyud
Tonnie Rose Ponce
Bernadette Flora
Fenela Emnas
Diana Mae Carlos
Aieshalaine Gannaban
Creamline Cool Smashers
Head coach: Huanning Li
Imports: Aleoscar Blanco (Venezuela) and Kuttika Kaewpin (Thailand)
Local players:
Alyssa Valdez (team captain)
Jia Morado
Michele Gumabao
Melissa Gohing
Pau Soriano
Risa Sato
Jema Galanza
Coleen Bravo
Rizza Mandapat
Fille Cainglet-Cayetano
Kyla Atienza
Rosemarie Vargas
Celine Domingo
Heather Guino-o
Kyle Negrito