PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 match schedule

Six teams will vie for the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference 2019 championship when it starts on May 26. The Creamline Cool Smashers are looking for back-to-back titles in the import-laden conference. However, the other five teams will put up a tough opposition.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

PVL Reinforced Conference 2019 tournament format

The six teams will engage in a double round robin eliminations to determine the top four teams. After a total of ten preliminary matches per squad, the top-ranked team will face the fourth-ranked squad for a best-of-three semifinals. Likewise, the second and third best teams will also battle in their own series.

Winners of both semifinal pairings will compete in a best-of-three showdown for the title. Meanwhile, the two losing clubs will also engage in a best-of-three fight for third place. The bronze medal series will also end in two games if the fight for gold ends in a sweep. The tie will be resolved via FIVB rules.

Participating teams

The competition features three holdover teams from last year’s PVL Open Conference. The Creamline Cool Smashers are looking to win their second Reinforced Conference championship while the Banko Perlas Spikers are hoping to improve from their third place finish. Meanwhile, the Petro Gazz Angels are hoping for a podium finish this time.

The Balipure Purest Water Defenders return to the PVL after a leave of absence. Bursting into the scene are the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers and the Motolite Power Builders. Each team is allowed to have two reinforcements.

PVL Reinforced 2019 preliminary round schedule

Teams listed first will wear light-colored uniforms.

May 26 (Sunday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers vs. Balipure Purest Water Defenders

4 PM – Petro Gazz Angels vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

May 29 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Balipure Purest Water Defenders

6 PM – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Petro Gazz Angels

June 1 (Saturday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

4 PM – Balipure Purest Water Defenders vs. Motolite Power Builders

June 2 (Sunday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Motolite Power Builders vs. Petro Gazz Angels

4 PM – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

June 5 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – Petro Gazz Angels vs. Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers

6 PM – Motolite Power Builders vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

June 8 (Saturday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Balipure Purest Water Defenders vs. Petro Gazz Angels

4 PM – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Motolite Power Builders

June 9 (Sunday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Balipure Purest Water Defenders

4 PM – Motolite Power Builders vs. Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers

June 12 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – Petro Gazz Angels vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

6 PM – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers

June 15 (Saturday) – Venue: Iloilo City

4 PM – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

June 16 (Sunday) – Venue: TBA

2 PM – Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers vs. Petro Gazz Angels

4 PM – Motolite Power Builders vs. Balipure Purest Water Defenders

June 19 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – Balipure Purest Water Defenders vs. Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers

6 PM – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Motolite Power Builders

June 22 (Saturday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Motolite Power Builders vs. Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers

4 PM – Petro Gazz Angels vs. Balipure Purest Water Defenders

June 23 (Sunday) – Venue: TBA

2 PM – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Petro Gazz Angels

4 PM – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Motolite Power Builders

June 26 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

6 PM – Balipure Purest Water Defenders vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

June 29 (Saturday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers

4 PM – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Balipure Purest Water Defenders

6 PM – Motolite Power Builders vs. Petro Gazz Angels

PVL Reinforced 2019 semifinal round schedule

July 3 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 4

6 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 3

July 6 (Saturday) – Venue: TBA

2 PM – Rank 3 vs. Rank 2

4 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 4

July 7 (Sunday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – Rank 1 vs. Rank 4*

4 PM – Rank 2 vs. Rank 3*

* – if necessary

Medal matches

July 10 (Wednesday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

4 PM – (Loser of Rank 2 vs. Rank 3) vs. (Loser of Rank 1 vs. Rank 4)

6 PM – (Winner of Rank 2 vs. Rank 3) vs. (Winner of Rank 1 vs. Rank 4)

July 13 (Saturday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – (Loser of Rank 2 vs. Rank 3) vs. (Loser of Rank 1 vs. Rank 4)

4 PM – (Winner of Rank 2 vs. Rank 3) vs. (Winner of Rank 1 vs. Rank 4)

Presentation of individual awards will be done after the first game ends.

July 14 (Sunday) – Venue: Filoil Flying V Centre, San Juan

2 PM – (Loser of Rank 2 vs. Rank 3) vs. (Loser of Rank 1 vs. Rank 4)*

4 PM – (Winner of Rank 2 vs. Rank 3) vs. (Winner of Rank 1 vs. Rank 4)*

* – if necessary