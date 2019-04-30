Cargo Movers hand Blaze Spikers’ first loss in the PSL Grand Prix 2019

The Petron Blaze Spikers’ armor of invincibility in the PSL Grand Prix 2019 has been destroyed by the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Not only that, they move one step closer to hoisting the PSL Grand Prix 2019 championship trophy after slaying the defending champions in four sets.

Cargo Movers deliver set one win

F2 held a 20-17 advantage before the Blaze Spikers trimmed the deficit to one, 20-19. However, the Cargo Movers clinched the opening set with a 5-1 run. MJ Perez’ attack went off a Petron blocker for set point while Majoy Baron converted on a running to settle the count at 25-20. Petron had seven errors in the set while F2 Logistics only had three.

Petron retaliates in the second set

The Blaze Spikers stepped on the gas pedal to convert an 8-4 edge to a 23-13 rout. However, the Cargo Movers made a 3-0 run to slash the deficit to seven, 23-16. Baron’s four touches error gave Coach Shaq Delos Santos’ team set point while Stephanie Niemer’s attack went off Perez to end the second chapter at 25-17.

F2 Logistics on the verge of denting Petron’s record

The Cargo Movers held a 20-14 advantage due to solid blocking and heads-up ball distribution. But Petron stormed back to level the count at 23 via the double contact error by Alexine Cabanos. But Lindsay Stalzer connected on two consecutive hits to move F2 Logistics just a set away from handing the Blaze Spikers’ first loss, 25-23.

Cargo Movers draw first blood in the Finals

The Cargo Movers owned a 14-8 lead but the Blaze Spikers sparked a rally to tie the game at 17-17. Teams traded points from that point but Perez’ attack handed F2 Logistics match point. Katherine Bell took a point back at 24-23 but Perez connected on another hit to end the fourth set and the contest at 25-23.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers will try to close out the series on Thursday (May 2), 7 pm at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.