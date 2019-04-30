PLDT Power Hitters edge Cignal HD Spikers to take PSL Grand Prix bronze

The PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters has not defeated the Cignal HD Spikers throughout the PSL Grand Prix 2019. Until now.

With the momentum going the HD Spikers’ way after taking sets three and four, the Power Hitters preserved the victory by taking the fifth set and the bronze medal of the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

PLDT powers to first set victory

Coach Roger Gorayeb’s squad had a good start with an 8-5 lead before the first technical timeout. The HD Spikers trimmed the deficit to one, 15-14, but PLDT responded with a 5-1 run to establish a five-point advantage, 20-15. The Power Hitters were in cruise control since as Kendra Dahlke’s kill block gave PLDT set point and Grace Lazard’s quick attack ended the opening frame at 25-19.

Power Hitters move one set away from bronze

Aiko Urdas was on fire early in set two by leading PLDT to a 13-5 margin. But Cignal came to within three points, 21-18, courtesy of Erica Wilson’s strong attack. However, the Power Hitters closed the frame with a 4-0 run to take their second straight set. An attack blunder from the HD Spikers handed PLDT set point and Sasa Devanadera’s quick tip from a Cignal overreception ended the chapter at 25-18. The Power Hitters dominated in set points, 17-9.

HD Spikers take one set back

PLDT was on their way to a straight-sets victory by building an 8-3 lead. However, Wilson ignited a 7-2 blast to level the count at ten. Both teams traded points until 14-14 wherein the HD Spikers stepped on the gas pedal to spark a 6-2 spurt to take a 20-16 advantage. Cignal’s net defense took over to retain the lead while Anastasiya Artemeva’s attack went off the blockers to take set three, 25-20. The HD Spikers had a 6-1 edge in kill blocks.

Cignal forces deciding set

The Power Hitters owned a 17-15 advantage before the HD Spikers unleashed a 5-1 run to take the upper hand. Acy Masangkay’s service error reduced the deficit to one, 20-19. However, Coach Edgar Barroga’s unit forced a fifth set by finishing the fourth with another 5-1 burst. Wilson’s booming spike carried Cignal to set point while Dahlke’s attack error ended the fourth frame at 25-20.

PLDT connects to a third place finish

The Power Hitters scored three straight points from a 9-9 tie in the deciding set. However, Wilson and Mylene Paat responded to knot the tally at 12. But PLDT will not be denied. Wilson’s strike did not clear the net to give match point but blunders by PLDT, including Aiko Urdas’ mishit, forced an extended set.

Both teams traded points until 17-17. From there, Lazard’s attack and Urdas’ kill block closed the match and clinched the bronze medal for PLDT, 19-17. Dahlke is named player of the game with 24 attacks, two blocks, and an ace.