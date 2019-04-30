PSL Grand Prix 2019 battle for third reaction: Whew!

That’s all we could say after that intense five-setter between the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters and the Cignal HD Spikers. Whew!

While the mother companies of both squad deal with connections, their PSL teams connected on the volleyball court without giving an inch. In the end, PLDT just had that extra push to win the battle for third.

Redemption journey complete for Dahlke

The American import struggled in her first few games with the Power Hitters. But her talent emerged once she became more comfortable with Coach Roger Gorayeb’s system. She is a great complement to Grace Lazard by dominating at the wings. She deserved to be named player of the game with 24 attacks, two blocks, and an ace.

While she became the hero in her first international volleyball experience, she did not forget to credit her teammates in the post-game interview. “It feels awesome because it took our whole team today to win the match. That’s what we have been pushing for all season. We need our whole team to be good, definitely had our ups and downs in that match but in the end, we pulled it together and it was huge for us,” Dahlke said.

Impressive outing for Urdas

She may not have the same numbers as Dahlke but Aiko Urdas deserves a share of match MVP honors. She brought the hurt to Cignal early in the game and also contributed some points during the sets that Cignal took. Her performance during the bronze medal match would be a nice build-up to the PSL All-Filipino Conference.

Wilson will be back

Teams will fight for the services of American outside hitter in the next PSL Grand Prix after what she showed in this tournament. The conference’s top scorer could have been the player of the game if Cignal did not come up short in the deciding set. Her sharp and strong attacks will boost any team’s offense. She’s a delight to watch and we hope to see more of her in the future.

No shame for Cignal

You can feel the pain that the crying Acy Masangkay felt while she was being consoled by Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors’ Rebecca Rivera. The HD Spikers gave all they could but PLDT just wanted it more. The wards of Coach Edgar Barroga threw their counterpunch when the Power Hitters were poised to clinch a three-set victory. Their effort stretched the game to the distance only to come up short.

Continuing the fight in the AFC

The talented core of local players will allow PLDT and Cignal to put up a good fight in the All-Filipino Conference. Cignal will be bannered by Rachel Anne Daquis, Mylene Paat, Jheck Dionela, and possibly Janine Marciano. Meanwhile, PLDT will have Urdas, Jasmine Nabor, Sasa Devanadera, Lizlee Ann Pantone, and Grethcel Soltones.

But until these two teams play again, we’ll catch our breath first and drink some water after that fantastic showdown.