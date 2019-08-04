Premier Volleyball League schedule – Open Conference 2019

The final conference of the 2019 Premier Volleyball League schedule kicks off on 11 August 2019. The 3rd PVL Open Conference will see 9 teams compete for the end of year title.

Two new teams will join the regular conference contenders and the big news is that one of those teams, the ChocoMucho Flying Titans, are owned by the same company as the Creamline Cool Smashers – Rebublic Biscuit Corporation (Rebisco).

Two teams with the same owners should provide an interesting dynamic for the conference! Whilst the ChocoMucho Flying Titans may not have the all-star line up of the Creamline Cool Smashers there is no doubting the quality of the coach and it will be interesting to see how they fare.

PVL Open Conference 2019 Teams

The nine teams competing in the 2019 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference are:

Premier Volleyball League schedule – 2019 Open Conference Round 1

All times for the Premier Volleyball League schedule are listed as UTC+8:

August 2019 – PVL Open Conference match schedule

Aug 11 @ 16:00 – Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

Aug 11 @ 18:00 – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. PetroGazz Angels

Aug 14 @ 14:00 – Chef’s Classic vs. ChocoMucho Flying Titans

Aug 14 @ 16:00 – PetroGazz Angels vs. Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers

Aug 14 @ 18:00 – PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers vs. Motolite Power Builders

Aug 17 @ 16:00 – BaliPure Purest Water Defenders vs. PetroGazz Angels

Aug 17 @ 18:00 – Motolite Power Builders vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

Aug 18 @ 16:00 – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers

Aug 18 @ 18:00 – Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers vs. ChocoMucho Flying Titans

Aug 21 @ 14:00 – PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers vs. Chef’s Classic

Aug 21 @ 16:00 – BaliPure Purest Water Defenders vs. Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers

Aug 21 @ 18:00 – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

Aug 24 @ 16:00 – Chef’s Classic vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

Aug 24 @ 18:00 – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. PetroGazz Angels

Aug 25 @ 16:00 – BaliPure Purest Water Defenders vs. Motolite Power Builders

Aug 25 @ 18:00 – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. ChocoMucho Flying Titans

Aug 28 @ 14:00 – ChocoMucho Flying Titans vs. BaliPure Purest Water Defenders

Aug 28 @ 16:00 – Motolite Power Builders vs. Chef’s Classic

Aug 28 @ 18:00 – PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers vs. Banko Perlas Spikers

Aug 31 @ 16:00 – BaliPure Purest Water Defenders vs. PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers

Aug 31 @ 18:00 – Motolite Power Builders vs. Creamline Cool Smashers



September 2019 – PVL Open Conference match schedule

Sep 01 @ 16:00 – Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers vs. Chef’s Classic

Sep 01 @ 18:00 – PetroGazz Angels vs. ChocoMucho Flying Titans

Sep 04 @ 14:00 – PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers vs. Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers

Sep 04 @ 16:00 – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. BaliPure Purest Water Defenders

Sep 04 @ 18:00 – Creamline Cool Smashers vs. ChocoMucho Flying Titans

Sep 07 @ 16:00 – BaliPure Purest Water Defenders vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

Sep 07 @ 18:00 – ChocoMucho Flying Titans vs. PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers

Sep 08 @ 16:00 – PetroGazz Angels vs. ChocoMucho Flying Titans

Sep 08 @ 18:00 – Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers vs. Motolite Power Builders

Sep 11 @ 14:00 – Chef’s Classic vs. BaliPure Purest Water Defenders

Sep 11 @ 16:00 – Motolite Power Builders vs. PetroGazz Angels

Sep 11 @ 18:00 – Banko Perlas Spikers vs. Philippine Air Force Lady Jet Spikers

Sep 14 @ 16:00 – Chef’s Classic vs. Creamline Cool Smashers

Sep 14 @ 18:00 – ChocoMucho Flying Titans vs. Motolite Power Builders

Sep 15 @ 16:00 – PetroGazz Angels vs. PacificTown-Army Lady Troopers