‘Poulter will be great for USA’

University of Illinois head coach Chris Tamas is “not surprised” that former college star Jordyn Poulter has already made an impact on the international scene in this season’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

The 21-year-old setter, who led Illinois to the NCAA semi-finals last season, was a Honda Award finalist in her senior year, when she helped Illinois to a 17-game winning streak. She has since made an impact on the USA national squad.

“One, I’m not surprised,” Tamas told FloVolleyball, as he reflected on Poulter’s recent success. “I saw Jordyn do it day in and day out in our gym.

“It takes a really special person to be a part of a really special program like USA Volleyball, and I think Jordyn will do great in that environment; she has already.”

Last week, Poulter was honored by her former place of study after receiving the Dike Eddleman Award for the second time, which is presented annually to the top-performing Illini female athlete.

Don’t miss the FIVB VNL 2019! Watch all 260 games of the best men & womens international volleyball online - LIVE & on-demand!

Poulter providing ‘positive energy’

Poulter has also received plaudits from her USA team-mates Andrea Drews and Carli Lloyd since she joined the national squad for the VNL campaign.

“Having this young group come, and to go five and one and really turn some heads with so many new people. I think we’re really grateful for that depth,” commented Drews.

“To see these new people come and do so well right away is just really exciting for our programme.”

“It’s a really young and exciting group of girls so I feel a lot of positive energy and excitement just to get this season started,” added Lloyd.