Poulter ‘happy’ to return to Chieri 

University of Illinois alumnus Jordyn Poulter says she is “full of energy” and “happy” to return to Chieri ‘76 after her short stint at the end of last season.

Having joined the Italian side at the end of March following the end of her collegiate career, the 21-year-old setter will start the season in Serie A2.

“I really enjoyed the support of the Chieri fans [when I joined],” said the American. “On Sundays, for our games, the PalaFenera is always full of energy and is a fun environment to play.

“I believe that Chieri was satisfied with me, and for my part I am happy to return for a new start with a new team, but already with the familiarity of knowing the city and the leadership.“

Recently, Poulter has been part of Team USA’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League squad alongside some of the best players in her position, including Jordan Carlini, Carli Lloyd and Micha Hancock, and hopes a full season can aid her improvement on the court.

“I hope that the team arrives every day in the gym with the intention of improving: if we have this mentality, the victories will come,” added Poulter.

“I can’t wait to start a whole season. It was difficult this year to join the team mid-season and try to build relationships with my companions in a short space of time. I hope that with the new staff and the new team we will be able to be competitive.”

