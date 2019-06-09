Philippine National Team social media round up

The PVL Reinforced Conference is in full swing. Meanwhile, the PSL All-Filipino Cup is about to begin. But as these competitions unfurl, the Philippine national team will start its regular training sessions for the Southeast Asian Games. Until then, here’s a rundown of what our players are up to based on their social media updates.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers middle blocker posted a video of her boyfriend, Timo Uichico, trying some Thai Basil. Looks like the herb won. Credit to Timo for being a sport even though the basil got the best of him.

#OOTD. Shorts, shirt, and canvas shoes. This must be her go-to attire. While they don’t have a victory yet, this attire is a winner.

Look how many people are part of Robins-Hardy’s ohana. She recently attended a family reunion in Hawaii. Unfortunately, she won’t be reunited with her United Volleyball Club family because she will now play for the Cignal HD Spikers.

Eya Laure

Laure made an appreciation post for her boyfriend AJ Figueroa who celebrated her birthday days ago. The caption reads: “To my favorite person to write about; To the person who made a huge impact in my life, Happy 21st birthday, bal! Thank you for accepting me for who I was and for who I am today; for being with me through the best and worst times of my life. Thank you for bearing with my mood swings and for letting me come out of my shell. I just want to let everyone know how grateful I am for your existence. And thank you for letting me see my reflection in your eyes. Honestly, my days are dark without the glimpse of you. Always bear in mind that I got you with everything. I love you beyond measure, My Anthony! I hope you had a blast last night. 💛”

The former Lady Tamaraw is making the most of her time in Australia. Away from the volleyball court with the PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters, she had a grand time at the zoo with a kangaroo, a koala, and a wombat.

Kalei Mau

The UVC skipper and her boyfriend BJ Awato are making the most of their respective off-seasons in Bali. Awato is part of the CLS Knights squad that won the most recent Asean Basketball League championship. No wonder Mau’s caption reads, “Getting in the last of everything before it’s back to work for the both of us.”

If Laure posted a birthday message for her boyfriend, Phillips did the same for her brother Bobby. The caption reads: “Happy Birthday to the biggest dork I know. It may not always seem like it, but I enjoy your company and look up to you. I am always learning from you and by the look on my face, I’m always intrigued by what you say. Keep being a badass in life with those twigs you call arms.. (seriously bro, you are looking a little small here). Anyway, thank you for being a big bro and I hope you have a great day.”

The Petron Blaze Spikers opposite hitter joined the birthday greetings. However, her post is for teammate and fellow Golden Tigress Mela Tunay. Her post reads: “Sa pina ka supportive na Tita Mels, maligayang kaarawan sayo.🥳🎈Wish you good health and more achievements to come!💫 We love you♥️💐🤗”

The Phenom thanked her beau and fellow phenom Kiefer Ravena for the make-up he gave. She even threw a side swipe when Ravena jokingly complained about the price.