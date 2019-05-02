Petron defeat F2 Logistics sets up ‘winner takes all’ decider

The Petron Blaze Spikers overcame a tough opening set and took down the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in four sets 23-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in Game 2 of the PSL Grand Prix Finals.

Match Recap

The Cargo Movers started off on the right foot with former MVP’s Lindsay Stalzer and Maria Jose Perez leading the way. Both imports were scoring like no tomorrow as they delivered a combined 16 point output in the opening set. Petron were chasing throughout the opening set and drew equal at 20-all after an Ara Galang attacking error. From that point it was a see-saw battle but Perez closed things out for F2 as they took the crucial first set and the upper hand.

The second set was very close with neither team leading by more than three points at anytime. Stalzer and Perez continued to impress with their never-say-die attitude but Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer were also showing just how special they are. With two timely hits by Bell, Petron was able to close out the second set.

It was the Niemer and Bell show in the third set as they inspired Petron with a combined output of 12 points to gain the third set. The F2 Logistics players didn’t help themselves with several crucial errors throughout the set.

By the fourth set Petron was on another level as they managed to shake off any pressure. Perez and the Cargo Movers tried their best to stage a comeback however it was too late and by that point there was no stopping the Blaze Spikers and they closed out the match in four sets.

Petron Blaze v F2 Logistics scores

Petron (3) – Bell 25, Niemer 23, Reyes 13, Maizo Pontillas 7, Palma 4, Dimaculangan 2, Pons 0, Molina 0, Cortez 0, Legacion 0, Lazaro (L)

F2 (1) – Perez 24, Stalzer 21, Baron 8, Galang 8, Marano 4, Cabanos 0, Macandili (L)

The former University of Cinncinatti spiker showed that she wouldn’t allow Petron to go down without a fight. That commitment was evident with her outstanding numbers of 23 points and 20 digs. Team-mate Bell also shone for Petron with a 20-20 game taking 25 points and 24 digs. Mika Reyes led all locals with 13 points, four on blocks.

F2 were led by Perez with 24 points followed by Stalzer with a double-double with 21 points and 22 digs. The liberos also played well for both squads as Denden Lazaro finished with 17 digs and 15 excellent receptions while Dawn Macandili finished with 26 digs and 18 excellent receptions.

The Blaze Spikers and the Cargo Movers will have one more game to see which squad will take home the PSL Grand Prix title.