Petron Blaze still the queens of the PSL Grand Prix

The Petron Blaze Spikers maintained their regular season form and composure as they defeated a gutsy F2 Logistics Cargo Movers. Taking game 3 in four sets they bag the coveted PSL Grand Prix championship title for the second year in a row.

A close opening set

The will to win of both Petron and F2 was shown throughout the first set. With score tied at 19-all, Katherine Bell, Ces Molina and Stephanie Niemer scored timely hits to take a three point advantage. Aby Marano and Lindsay Stalzer rallied the Cargo Movers, with three points of their own, to tie it at 22-all. From there it was a see-saw of scoring for both champion squads. When it looked in doubt for Petron, Niemer and Mika Reyes, stepped up to close the opening set of the match.

Niemer doing her thing

That first set win seemed to give momentum to the Blaze Spikers & in particular Stephanie Niemer. Her awesome numbers combined with Petron’s strong net defense gave the defending champions the second set.

Never Give Up for the Cargo Movers

They may have been down two against the league’s best team but F2 Logistics weren’t ready to give up. Whilst Niemer and Bell continued to showed why they are one of the best tandems in the league F2’s grit allowed them to take the set.

Perez and Stalzer lead the way and with the score tied at 21-all, two costly errors by Petron and a hard hit by Stalzer got the Cargo Movers to 24-23. F2 Logistics champion spirit showed in the last play as Marano finished with a quick score to take the third set.

Petron closes the door on a possible F2 comeback

Petron were quick to shut the door on any potential comeback for the Cargo Movers. They withstood the rally from F2 Logisitcs as both Niemer and Bell controlled the set with high octane offense. Unlikely hero Remy Palma helped Petron close out the match and nail the Grand Prix title.

Petron Blaze v F2 Logistics Scores

Petron (3) – Niemer 31, Bell 16, Palma 14, Reyes 6, Maizo Pontillas 6, Molina 3, Dimaculangan 2, Legacion 0, Lazaro (L), Gaiser (L)

F2 (1) – Perez 27, Stalzer 18, Galang 8, Marano 7, Baron 5, Cabanos 0, Gallenero 0, Macandili (L)

Niemer led the way for Petron with 31 points followed by Bell with 16 markers. Palma led all locals with 14 points. Perez led F2 with 27 points followed by Stalzer with 18 markers.