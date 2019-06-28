Parsons, Plummer and Kingdon Rishel named on Team USA roster for PanAm Cup

Defending champions Team USA have revealed their 12-player roster for the upcoming Pan American Cup in Lima, Peru.

After a training period earlier in the month, which saw a number of players featured on the roster in exhibition matches against Canada, the squad will now begin preparations for the tournament which gets under way in the beginning of August.

Rob Browning, who was appointed head coach for the Pan American Games, will be accompanied by 1982 Olympic silver medalist Laurie Corbelli in South America.

Madi Kingdon Rishel, who has been involved in USA’s VNL campaign, will captain the side and will be joined by Stanford University graduate Kathryn Plummer, a recent recipient of the James E. Sullivan Award.

Sarah Wilhite Parson and Kadie Rolfzen have also been named as outside hitters for the competition.

Full squad for the Pan American Games:

Outside Hitters: Madi Kingdon Rishel, Kadie Rolfzen,, Kathryn Plummer, Sarah Wilhite Parsons

Middles: Rhamat Alhassan, Jenna Rosenthal, Hannah Tapp

Opposites: Danielle Cuttino, Krystal Rivers

Setters: Madison Lilley, Samantha Seliger-Swenson

Liberos: Gabby Curry