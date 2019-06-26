Paige Tapp joins twin sister Hannah in Italy

Former Gopher, Paige Tapp, is to join Italian club Lardini Filottrano ahead of the 2019/2020 season.

Tapp, 24, helped Allianz Stuttgart claim a historic first German Bundesliga championship last season but will now join her twin sister Hannah – who plays for Bisonte Firenze – in Serie A1.

“I am excited to be able to play Filottrano and live in Italy, because I love your country,” the former University of Minnesota alumnus said.

The middle blocker was part of the American squad which claimed back-to-back gold medals at the Pan American Cup in 2017 and 2018, as well as helping the Gophers to two consecutive last four appearances in the NCAA championships (2015 and 2016).

Twin power

Her twin sister, Hannah, who has been a part of USA’s FIVB Volleyball Nations League squad in recent weeks, played a big role in recruiting Paige over to Italy.

“I heard a lot about the coach, I want to improve and grow together with the team, which is made up of many young people who have the same goal: to work hard and become stronger,” continued Tapp.

“My sister has told me a lot about Italy. She loves culture, people, she told me only wonderful things and I always loved coming to visit her.

“I look forward to playing in such an important league, with really strong teams and players. I know I can grow so much.”