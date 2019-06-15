Pac-12 women’s indoor volleyball schedule 2019

As the Stanford Cardinal look to repeat their NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball title we look at the Pac 12 volleyball schedule, where they will start their campaign. They are the favorites to win it all once again because they have the talented core of Morgan Hentz, Kathryn Plummer, Audriana Fitzmorris, and Jenna Grey. But their journey to back-to-back national titles starts at the Pac-12 2019-2020 season wherein eleven other universities will give them a run for their money.
Aside from Stanford, California is represented by three other schools. The University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears were runner-ups in the conference tournament last year while the University of California Los Angeles Bruins always have some formidable teams. The University of Southern California Trojans complete the schools from the Golden State.
The Oregon State Beavers and the University of Oregon Ducks are also part of the Pac-12. The Evergreen State also has two representatives: the University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars. It’s also a double for the home of the Grand Canyon with the University of Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Completing the list are the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Utah.
Pac 12 Conference women’s volleyball schedule
All match times are shown in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).
August 30 2019
07:00 – Washington State Cougars vs. James Madison Dukes
Sinclair Gymnasium, Harrisonburg, VA
11:00 – Saint Mary’s (California) vs. Utah Utes
Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
18:30 – Kentucky Wildcats vs. Utah Utes
Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
August 31 2019
TBD – St John’s vs. Washington Huskies
Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI
07:00 – Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Washington State Cougars
Sinclair Gymnasium, Harrisonburg, VA
14:00 – Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Washington State Cougars
Sinclair Gymnasium, Harrisonburg, VA
16:00 – Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Utah Utes
Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
September 1 2019
TBD – University of San Diego Toreros vs. University of Washington Huskies
Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI
September 2 2019
TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine
Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI
September 5 2019
TBD – Utah Utes vs. Utah State Aggies
Logan, UT
September 6 2019
09:00 – Utah Utes vs. University of California Davis Aggies
Orem, UT
16:00 – Utah Utes vs. Portland State Vikings
Orem, UT
19:00 – Washington State Cougars vs. University of Portland Pilots
Chiles Center, Portland, OR
21:30 – Utah State Aggies vs. Washington State Cougars
Chiles Center, Portland, OR
September 7 2019
TBD – Illinois Fighting Illini vs. University of Washington Huskies
Iowa City, IA
10:30 – University of Idaho Vandals vs. Washington State Cougars
Chiles Center, Portland, OR
16:00 – Utah Utes vs. Utah Valley University Wolverines
Orem, UT
September 8 2019
TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa City, IA
September 13 2019
10:00 – Liberty University Lady Flames vs. Utah Utes
Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA
12:00 – Idaho State Bengals vs. Washington State Cougars
Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA
19:30 – University of Texas Arlington Mavericks vs. Washington State Cougars
Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA
September 14 2019
TBD – Drake University Bulldogs vs. University of Washington Huskies
Omaha, NE
10:00 – Utah Utes vs. Idaho State Bengals
Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA
12:00 – Liberty Lady Flames vs. Washington State Cougars
Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA
September 15 2019
TBD – University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks vs. University of Washington Huskies
Omaha, NE
TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. Creighton University Bluejays
Omaha, NE
September 19 2019
18:00 – Brigham Young Cougars vs. Utah Utes
Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT
September 20 2019
TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Wisconsin Badgers
Madison, WI
08:00 – Houston Baptist Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars
UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, TX
17:00 – Washington State Cougars vs. TBD
UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, TX
September 21 2019
09:00 – Texas Southern Tigers vs. Washington State Cougars
UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, TX
September 22 2019
TBD – University of Wisconsin Badgers vs. University of Washington Huskies
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle, WA
NCAA women’s volleyball qualification
The Pac-12 schools will play against each other and with schools from other US NCAA conferences. The team’s win-loss records will help whether the teams will qualify or not. The NCAA Selection Committee will determine the standing based on the quality of teams they defeated and how impressive their victories are. Last year, eight of the 12 schools were included in the tournament, seven of them were chosen.
The eighth slot, earned by Stanford, goes to the champion of the Pac-12 tournament. Whoever wins the intra-conference competition, as well as the champions from other conferences, earn an automatic bid to the big dance. Last year, the Cardinals finished an immaculate 20-0 record en route to the title. While they still have the strongest line-up among the Pac-12, the competition is so fierce that results are unpredictable.