Pac-12 women’s indoor volleyball schedule 2019

As the Stanford Cardinal look to repeat their NCAA Division 1 Women’s Volleyball title we look at the Pac 12 volleyball schedule, where they will start their campaign. They are the favorites to win it all once again because they have the talented core of Morgan Hentz, Kathryn Plummer, Audriana Fitzmorris, and Jenna Grey. But their journey to back-to-back national titles starts at the Pac-12 2019-2020 season wherein eleven other universities will give them a run for their money.

Aside from Stanford, California is represented by three other schools. The University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears were runner-ups in the conference tournament last year while the University of California Los Angeles Bruins always have some formidable teams. The University of Southern California Trojans complete the schools from the Golden State.

The Oregon State Beavers and the University of Oregon Ducks are also part of the Pac-12. The Evergreen State also has two representatives: the University of Washington Huskies and the Washington State Cougars. It’s also a double for the home of the Grand Canyon with the University of Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona State Sun Devils. Completing the list are the University of Colorado Boulder and the University of Utah.

Pac 12 Conference women’s volleyball schedule

All match times are shown in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT).

August 30 2019

07:00 – Washington State Cougars vs. James Madison Dukes

Sinclair Gymnasium, Harrisonburg, VA

11:00 – Saint Mary’s (California) vs. Utah Utes

Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

18:30 – Kentucky Wildcats vs. Utah Utes

Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

August 31 2019

TBD – St John’s vs. Washington Huskies

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

07:00 – Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Washington State Cougars

Sinclair Gymnasium, Harrisonburg, VA

14:00 – Stony Brook Seawolves vs. Washington State Cougars

Sinclair Gymnasium, Harrisonburg, VA

16:00 – Cal Poly Mustangs vs. Utah Utes

Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

September 1 2019

TBD – University of San Diego Toreros vs. University of Washington Huskies

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

September 2 2019

TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu, HI

September 5 2019

TBD – Utah Utes vs. Utah State Aggies

Logan, UT

September 6 2019

09:00 – Utah Utes vs. University of California Davis Aggies

Orem, UT

16:00 – Utah Utes vs. Portland State Vikings

Orem, UT

19:00 – Washington State Cougars vs. University of Portland Pilots

Chiles Center, Portland, OR

21:30 – Utah State Aggies vs. Washington State Cougars

Chiles Center, Portland, OR

September 7 2019

TBD – Illinois Fighting Illini vs. University of Washington Huskies

Iowa City, IA

10:30 – University of Idaho Vandals vs. Washington State Cougars

Chiles Center, Portland, OR

16:00 – Utah Utes vs. Utah Valley University Wolverines

Orem, UT

September 8 2019

TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA

September 13 2019

10:00 – Liberty University Lady Flames vs. Utah Utes

Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA

12:00 – Idaho State Bengals vs. Washington State Cougars

Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA

19:30 – University of Texas Arlington Mavericks vs. Washington State Cougars

Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA

September 14 2019

TBD – Drake University Bulldogs vs. University of Washington Huskies

Omaha, NE

10:00 – Utah Utes vs. Idaho State Bengals

Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA

12:00 – Liberty Lady Flames vs. Washington State Cougars

Bohler Gym, Pullman, WA

September 15 2019

TBD – University of Nebraska Omaha Mavericks vs. University of Washington Huskies

Omaha, NE

TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. Creighton University Bluejays

Omaha, NE

September 19 2019

18:00 – Brigham Young Cougars vs. Utah Utes

Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

September 20 2019

TBD – University of Washington Huskies vs. University of Wisconsin Badgers

Madison, WI

08:00 – Houston Baptist Huskies vs. Washington State Cougars

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, TX

17:00 – Washington State Cougars vs. TBD

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, TX

September 21 2019

09:00 – Texas Southern Tigers vs. Washington State Cougars

UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, TX

September 22 2019

TBD – University of Wisconsin Badgers vs. University of Washington Huskies

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle, WA

NCAA women’s volleyball qualification

The Pac-12 schools will play against each other and with schools from other US NCAA conferences. The team’s win-loss records will help whether the teams will qualify or not. The NCAA Selection Committee will determine the standing based on the quality of teams they defeated and how impressive their victories are. Last year, eight of the 12 schools were included in the tournament, seven of them were chosen.

The eighth slot, earned by Stanford, goes to the champion of the Pac-12 tournament. Whoever wins the intra-conference competition, as well as the champions from other conferences, earn an automatic bid to the big dance. Last year, the Cardinals finished an immaculate 20-0 record en route to the title. While they still have the strongest line-up among the Pac-12, the competition is so fierce that results are unpredictable.