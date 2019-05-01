Our picks for the PSL Grand Prix dream team

As the PSL Grand Prix draws to close this week, let us take a look at the best players in each position – our dream team.

These are the players who have wowed fans, inspired their team-mates and ultimately, who have consistently delivered for their teams throughout the tournament.

Note: The players that are placed here have played at least in 80% of the games all tournament long.

Open Spikers

Katherine Bell and Stephanie Niemer (both Petron Blaze Spikers)

The duo of Niemer and Bell have been spectacular for Petron. Both imports have been the main weapons for coach Shaq Delos Santos. They also are great leaders on the floor and are expected to be an instant offense once given the ball by the setters.

(Honorable mention: Erica Wilson, Kendra Dahlke, Lindsay Stalzer, Kalei Mau)

Opposite Spiker

Anastasiya Artemeva (Cignal HD Spikers)

The Azerbaijan native is the perfect player to help out as the opposite spiker to any team. Her offense comes next to the defensive presence she imposes on the net. With Cignal, she is not showing incredible numbers, nonetheless, she give everything in defense. Her energy is also a major plus as shown in her stint in Petron.

(Honorable mention: Kseniya Kocyigit, Aiza Maizo Pontillas, Aiko Urdas)

Middle Blockers

Grace Lazard (PLDT) and Aby Marano (F2 Logistics)

These two middle blockers are the best in the league for this tournament hands down. Lazard is best in numbers in blocks and her presence in the net makes it intimidating for other teams to score. Marano on the other hand is on a mission to prove she is still the best local in her position. Her running hits and blocks are already a given but her swag after every block is a sight to see. It will be a terrific team to have these two as the middles in a game.

(Honorable mention: Mika Reyes, Majoy Baron)

Setter

Rhea Dimaculangan (Petron Blaze Spikers)

The reigning All-filipino conference MVP will be the hands down setter for this line-up. Her terrific volleyball IQ makes her one of the top setters in the country to date. Dimaculangan does not only create plays for Petron but she also scores on either aces or 1-2 plays. She will surely make this team a more powerful squad.

(Honorable mention: Alohi Robins Hardy)

Libero

Jheck Dionela (Cignal HD Spikers)

If there is one libero that can bond all these players, it is Dionela. The libero from Cignal has everything you can ask from a defensive stopper. She can dig up a ball with ease and she can just roll over the taraflex like nothing happend. Also, she has the energy that a coach needs inside the floor. It will be a great team to have Dionela on the floor.

(Honorable mention: Bia General, Dawn Macandili)

So what do you think of our picks? Do Petron have too many players in the team or is it reflective of how dominant they have been this tournament? Are there any stars players that should have been included that didn’t make the Final Round? Why not share your Dream Team with us.