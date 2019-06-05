Ogbogu-inspired USA return to winning ways with home success   

It was the perfect response to their shock defeat against Dominican Republic last week as Team USA recovered from a slow start to triumph 3-1 over South Korea in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League as week three got under way in Lincoln, Nebraska. 

Born-and-bred Nebraskan Jordan Larson, who returned to familiar territory 10 years on from wearing the Huskers’ jersey, tallied 13 points but it was University of Texas alumnus Chiaka Ogbogu who top scored with 16 points at the Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

Mikaela Foecke, who only got married last Saturday, registered nine points on her return to Lincoln after spending the last four years in the city with the University of Nebraska. 

It took a while for the Americans to get going against South Korea in the opening set as they fell 25-19 despite a late rally but soon took control in the second to level the score. 

Following a back-and-forth third set, which Karch Kiraly’s side took 25-22, Team USA were up to speed and cruised to victory by claiming the fourth and final set 25-18. 

Next up for Team USA are Germany, who produced a terrific display to stun Brazil in five sets in their opening game in Nebraska. 

Lewie’s view

Coach, commentator and Freeball podcast host Lewie Lett gives us his match analysis: 

It wasn’t always clinical from the American outfit, but they got the job done in front of a home crowd and dealt with the pressure excellently. One thing Karch Kiraly’s side has struggled with so far in the VNL is their passing game but tonight they were almost flawless with Jordan Larson and Mikaela Foecke linking up well with Megan Courtney in the middle. 

After the disappointment of losing to the Dominican Republic last week in Italy, this will provide a much-needed boost as they look to impress at home. 

