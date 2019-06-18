Ogbogu delighted with USA’s depth in VNL 

Team USA middle Chiaka Ogbogu believes the number of line-up changes being made during the FIVB Volleyball Nations League is testament to the squad’s strength in depth.

The University of Texas graduate will line up for the Americans as week four of the annual tournament gets under way in Russia on Tuesday (June 18).

Reflecting on the campaign thus far, the 24-year-old Texas native has been delighted in how the squad has gelled in recent weeks.

“This team has done a really good job of staying connected even with all the moving parts week to week,” Ogbogu told Volleyverse.

“I think everyone on this team is bought in and is eager to learn and help each other so when new people are added to the mix, they can just pick up where the last person left out.”

During the tournament, USA coach Karch Kiraly has rarely named a consistent line-up, ensuring the whole squad are involved ahead of the latter weeks and the Olympic qualifiers later in the summer.

However, Ogbogu believes this can only benefit the team going forward as they aim to produce “USA good” performances.

“One of the cool things about the USA program is we have a lot of depth. That being said, I think it’s nice that you get the opportunity to play with so many different people to learn from them and to be able to compete with them.

“I don’t think a solidified line-up is necessarily important because we all know what it means to be USA good, so we all have faith in each other’s abilities.”

Ogbogu, who is the States’ second highest scorer in the tournament, helped her side respond to their defeat against Turkey in week four’s opening match to beat Poland and hosts China.

“Obviously, it’s always nice to win but that will not always happen so the best thing we can do after a loss is come together find solutions and give 1% more the next day.

“I think this group did a good job of flipping the switch from one night to another. In week four we had an upward trend in level of play, and I believe it showed in the matches.”

