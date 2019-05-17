Daalderop commits to Bisonte

Bisonte Volley Firenze have announced that Dutch spiker Nika Daalderop has renewed her contract, joining Daly Santana, Alice Degradi and captain Laura Dijkema in committing herself to the club for 2019-20.

The 20-year-old struggled with injury at the start of her first season in Serie A1 but emerged as one of Caprara’s star attackers, scoring 224 points in 17 games.

Daalderop, who is on international duty with the Netherlands at the VNL, Olympic qualifiers and European Championship before the new season begins, told Gazzetta dello Sport she is optimistic for what the future holds at Bisonte.

“I am really very happy to stay in Florence for another season, because my first year with Il Bisonte was full of satisfaction,” she said.

Ready to take the next step

“The first half of the championship was very difficult for me, because I came from an injury and I was not 100 per cent, but then in the second part everything went better and I am happy to have been able to play with more continuity thanks to the great confidence shown in me.

“I think that in the season finale we did great things, coming very close to the play-off semi-final, and I hope that in the next championship we will be able to take this a step further.

“I look forward to returning to Florence at the end of this summer when I will be engaged with my national team.”