Niemer named PSL Grand Prix MVP as 3 Blazer Spikers take awards

The title have been awarded and now the individual awards have been handed out to the ladies that performed throughout the tournament. Petron Blaze Spiker’s Stephanie Niemer led the group as she was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the PSL Grand Prix 2019.

Three Petron Blaze Spikers got individual awards

The back to back Grand Prix champions took home three awards with Niemer taking home the Best Scorer award as well as the MVP plum. Katherine Bell took home the Best Foreign Open Spiker award while reigning All-Filipino MVP Rhea Dimaculangan took home the Best Setter plum.

F2 Logistics took home three awards with Ara Galang taking home the Best Local Open Spiker award, Aby Marano taking the Best Local Middle Blocker award and Dawn Macandili getting the Best Libero.

PSL Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Stephanie Niemer (Petron Blaze Spikers)

Best Scorer: Stephanie Niemer (Petron Blaze Spikers)

Best Foreign Open Spiker: Katherine Bell (Petron Blaze Spikers)

Best Local Open Spiker: Ara Galang (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers)

Best Foreign Middle Blocker: Grace Lazard (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

Best Local Middle Blocker: Aby Marano (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers)

Best Setter: Rhea Dimaculangan (Petron Blaze Blaze Spikers)

Best Foreign Opposite Spiker: Erica Wilson (Cignal HD Spikers)

Best Local Opppsite Spiker: Aiko Urdas (PLDT Home Fibr Power Hitters)

Best Libero: Dawn Macandili (F2 Logistics Cargo Movers)