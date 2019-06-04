Newlywed Foecke relishing return to Lincoln for VNL test 

It’s been far from your average fortnight for Mikaela Foecke, who rejoins the Team USA squad after getting married last week and returns to familiar territory in Nebraska.

The former University of Nebraska star is eager to make up for lost time and join her team-mates in what could be a crucial week for the American outfit.

“It’s so awesome to be here with these girls, they’ve really helped me a lot and taught me so much so I’m looking forward to this week,” said the 22-year-old spiker, who will team up with fellow Huskers graduate, Jordan Larson, at the Pinnacle Bank Arena this week.

“To be back in Lincoln, I just love this city and the people here and all the Nebraska fans and I’m just so grateful.”

After making her debut for her country two weeks ago in the FIVB Volleyball Nations League to becoming a bride only days later, it’s been a “whirlwind” period for the All-American.

Foecke won two NCAA Division I championships during her time in Nebraska with the Huskers – 2015 and 2017 – and insists she is well aware of the difficulty in playing professionally.

“I think there’s obviously a massive step up as these girls have been playing volleyball for a long time, so they know a lot; from going from college to professional it’s been a big learning curve.

“It’s definitely been a whirlwind; getting married on Saturday and back practising on Sunday you have to be concentrating on what’s important because obviously playing for the USA is important but getting married is also a big thing.”

