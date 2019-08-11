Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball roster & match schedule 2019

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball team start the 2019 NCAA season with an eye on revenge after losing to Stanford Cardinal in the 2018 final.

In the past 4 years both Nebraska and Stanford have taken 2 titles apiece and the Cornhusker’s will be confident of challenging for the title again this year.

Nebraska volleyball roster 2019

The 2019/20 Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball roster makes for interesting reading. With the loss of influential stars Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney the team lines up without any Senior players.

However, Nebraska isn’t short of talent and this fresh looking Nebraska volleyball team, bannered by star Outside Hitter Lexi Sun, will be confident of performing once again and going deep into the NCAA competition.

The roster consists of the following 16 players:

Player Height Position Year Nicklin Hames 5'10" S So. Kenzie Knuckles 5'8" L / DS Fr. Megan Miller 5'6" L / DS So. Aneska Szabo 6'3" OH Jr. Chen Abramovich 5'6" L / DS So. Emma Gabel 5'7" L / DS Fr. Capri Davis 6'1" OH So. Madi Kubik 6'3" OH Fr. Lexi Sun 6'2" OH Jr. Jazz Sweet 6'3" OH Jr. Nicole Drewnick 6'1" S Fr. Fallon Stutheit 6'2" MB Fr. Riley Zuhn 6’5″ MB / OH Fr. Callie Schwarzenbach 6'5" MB So. Lauren Stivrens 6'4" MB Jr. Hayley Densburger 5'9" L / DS Jr.

Nebraska volleyball schedule 2019

The Cornhuskers kick off their season with the Red-White Scrimmage on the 24 August.

They follow that with two invitationals, first hosting UCLA, Baylor & Creighton in the Husker Invitational and then heading to San Diego for the USD Invitational.

The Ameritas Players Challenge runs over the 13 and 14 September, followed swiftly by a revenge match up against Stanford Cardinal on the 18 September.

For those qualified the NCAA Tournament starts on the 6 December with all eyes on the final on 21 December.

All match times listed as CT: