Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball roster & match schedule 2019

The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball team start the 2019 NCAA season with an eye on revenge after losing to Stanford Cardinal in the 2018 final.

In the past 4 years both Nebraska and Stanford have taken 2 titles apiece and the Cornhusker’s will be confident of challenging for the title again this year.

Nebraska volleyball roster 2019

The 2019/20 Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s volleyball roster makes for interesting reading. With the loss of influential stars Mikaela Foecke and Kenzie Maloney the team lines up without any Senior players.

However, Nebraska isn’t short of talent and this fresh looking Nebraska volleyball team, bannered by star Outside Hitter Lexi Sun, will be confident of performing once again and going deep into the NCAA competition.

The roster consists of the following 16 players:

PlayerHeightPositionYear
Nicklin Hames5'10"SSo.
Kenzie Knuckles5'8"L / DSFr.
Megan Miller5'6"L / DSSo.
Aneska Szabo6'3"OHJr.
Chen Abramovich5'6"L / DSSo.
Emma Gabel5'7"L / DSFr.
Capri Davis6'1"OHSo.
Madi Kubik6'3"OHFr.
Lexi Sun6'2"OHJr.
Jazz Sweet6'3"OHJr.
Nicole Drewnick6'1"SFr.
Fallon Stutheit6'2"MBFr.
Riley Zuhn6’5″MB / OHFr.
Callie Schwarzenbach6'5"MBSo.
Lauren Stivrens6'4"MBJr.
Hayley Densburger5'9"L / DSJr.

Nebraska volleyball schedule 2019

The Cornhuskers kick off their season with the Red-White Scrimmage on the 24 August.

They follow that with two invitationals, first hosting UCLA, Baylor & Creighton in the Husker Invitational and then heading to San Diego for the USD Invitational.

The Ameritas Players Challenge runs over the 13 and 14 September, followed swiftly by a revenge match up against Stanford Cardinal on the 18 September.

For those qualified the NCAA Tournament starts on the 6 December with all eyes on the final on 21 December.

All match times listed as CT:

DateGameVenue
Aug. 24 @ 18:00Red-White ScrimmageDevaney Center
Aug. 30 @ 19:00CreightonDevaney Center
Aug. 31 @ 19:00UCLADevaney Center
Sep. 6 @ 18:00vs. ArizonaSan Diego, Calif.
Sep. 7 @ 21:00at San DiegoSan Diego, Calif.
Sep. 13 @ 12:00High PointDevaney Center
Sep. 13 @ 19:30DenverDevaney Center
Sep. 14 @ 13:00Loyola MarymountDevaney Center
Sep. 18 @ 19:00StanfordDevaney Center
Sep. 21 @ TBAWichita StateDevaney Center
Sep. 27 @ 19:30at IllinoisChampaign, Ill.
Sep. 28 @ 19:00at NorthwesternEvanston, Ill.
Oct. 2 @ 18:00at RutgersNew Brunswick, N.J.
Oct. 5 @ 19:00WisconsinDevaney Center
Oct. 11 @ 20:00Michigan StateDevaney Center
Oct. 12 @ 13:00MichiganDevaney Center
Oct. 16 @ 20:00PurdueDevaney Center
Oct. 19 @ 18:00at MarylandCollege Park, Md.
Oct. 25 @ 19:00at IndianaBloomington, Ind.
Oct. 26 @ 19:00at PurdueWest Lafayette, Ind.
Nov. 1 @ 19:00RutgersDevaney Center
Nov. 2 @ 19:30Penn StateDevaney Center
Nov. 6 @ TBANorthwesternDevaney Center
Nov. 9 @ 19:00at IowaIowa City, Iowa
Nov. 13 @ TBAat Michigan StateEast Lansing, Mich.
Nov. 16 @ TBAIowaDevaney Center
Nov. 22 @ TBAat MinnesotaMinneapolis, Minn.
Nov. 23 @ 13:30at WisconsinMadison, Wis.
Nov. 29 @ TBAMarylandDevaney Center
Nov. 30 @ TBAOhio StateDevaney Center

