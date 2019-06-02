National Team Social Media Round-up

While the Philippine women’s national team is yet to commence their training program, we look at their latest whereabouts and happenings based on their social media posts.

The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers middle blocker wore this outfit when she judged in the Mutya ng Taguig beauty pageant. You would agree with her caption which reads “Last night’s glam look”. Aside from being a judge, Baron has had her share of the runway limelight in a number of fashion shows.

The UP Lady Maroons team captain attended a function at the UP Bahay ng Alumni. With the UAAP women’s volleyball in its off-season, the opposite spiker is playing for the Motolite Power Builders. Joining her in the new PVL squad are fellow Lady Maroons Isa Molde, Ayel Estranero, Marist Layug, and Aie Gannaban. Godfrey Okumu is also one of the team’s coaches together with former Adamson mentor Air Padda.

Domingo is switching clubs after her stint with the FEU Lady Tamaraws. The middle blocker joined the Creamline Cool Smashers with former FEU teammates Kyle Negrito and Heather Guino-o. However, she doesn’t have much playing time as of late because Risa Sato and import Aleoscar Blanco are their starters.

Robins-Hardy enjoyed some down time in Hawaii before start of the PSL All-Filipino Conference. She will also switch teams from United Volleyball Club to the Cignal HD Spikers. She can put the rest of the league on notice once her chemistry with Mylene Paat and Rachel Anne Daquis develops.

Eya Laure

What a year for her so far. Aside from a second-place finish in UAAP Season 81, she was also hailed as the tournament’s best rookie. She brings her booming spikes to the Foton Tornadoes in the PSL. It will be a sister act because she will be joined by EJ Laure.

The Petron libero is getting some R & R & R. What a way to read Jonas Jonasson’s The 100-Year-Old Man while chilling by the beach. Lazaro deserves all the rest and relaxation she can get especially after winning her first-ever PSL title with the Blaze Spikers.

Miss Everywhere celebrated her 23rd birthday. The caption to this Instagram photo revealed 23 things that she is thankful for. Of course, that includes God, her family, and her boyfriend to name a few. Winning the 2019 PSL AFC title would be the best post-birthday gift for Macandili.

The former FEU Lady Tamaraw posted this heartwarming message of gratitude for her five year-stay in Morayta. Aside from thanking the school and the fans, she also made special mention to co-seniors Negrito and Guino-o. However, she will go on a separate path and rejoin PLDT in the PSL.

The national team captain supports the LGBT community in celebration of Pride Month. The caption reads: “𝙷𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚢 𝙿 𝚁 𝙸 𝙳 𝙴 𝚖𝚘𝚗𝚝𝚑 🌈 🦄 𝚎𝚖𝚋𝚛𝚊𝚌𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚏 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚜𝚘 𝚖𝚞𝚌𝚑 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚑𝚊𝚙𝚙𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚜𝚜. 𝚃𝚘 𝚊𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚢 𝙻𝙶𝙱𝚃 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜, 𝚢𝚘𝚞 𝚐𝚞𝚢𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚊𝚖𝚊𝚣𝚒𝚗𝚐. 𝙸 𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎 𝚢𝚘𝚞 & 𝙸 𝚠𝚒𝚕𝚕 𝚖𝚊𝚛𝚌𝚑 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝚢𝚘𝚞. #𝙻𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚒𝚜𝙻𝙾𝚅𝙴 #𝚕𝚘𝚟𝚎𝚆𝙸𝙽𝚂 always 💜”

The United Volleyball Club team captain greets her mother a happy birthday. See if you can spot her in this photo. Mau will once again banner the UVC squad for the PSL All-Filipino Conference starting June 15.

Molina shared photos from Petron’s recent staycation at F1 Hotel Manila. They must have had a great time because the caption reads: “T h i s i s my h a p p y p l a c e. 🙃”

Morado gives appreciation to her protege Deanna Wong. The current Ateneo Lady Eagles setter has been vocal about Morado’s influence in her development. No wonder the teacher is full of pride when Wong and the Lady clinched the UAAP Season 81 women’s volleyball championship.

Here’s a reminder of the damage that this Cignal HD Spiker can inflict onto the opposing team. Her improvement has continued since her inclusion in the national team for last year’s Asian Games. Expect her to rack up the points in the All-Filipino Conference.

Mother and daughter really look a like. Phillips posted this in appreciation of her mom’s efforts to take care of them. The caption reads: “You are a warrior for putting up with me for this long. Idk how you do it on top of taking care of the rest of the family and your job.. but I do know that you deserve the world.”

The legendary opposite hitter enjoys some vacation time on high ground. Come PSL AFC 2019, she will continually soar for Petron to tool with the net defense of opponents.

The Taft Tower is sporting a new hair-do at least for her Boracay get-away. What do you think of the braids?

Santiago-Manabat spends time with her husband Chico and their daughter. Who says moms can’t glam up?

“Take me back,” Jaja Santiago said in the caption. Much like other national team members, she also enjoyed the calm before the PSL storm. Equipped with her learnings from the Japanese V.League, she hopes to lead the Foton Tornadoes to another championship.

Christmas came early for The Phenom. These will motivate her to lead another possible championship run for the Cool Smashers. They are currently at 1-1 after a loss to the Petro Gazz Angels and a win over the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers.