Montreux Masters – when, where, teams, tickets & how to watch

The 2019 indoor international volleyball calendar kicks off with the Montreux Masters. With just over 14 months to Tokyo 2020 and with both Olympic qualifiers and the World Cup later in the summer the 2019 calendar promises to be a fascinating one. And that’s without even mentioning the second FIVB Volleyball Nations league.

With so much riding on team’s performances in 2019 it will be interesting to see how the 8 teams competing in the Montreux Volley Masters will use the competition to prepare for more important fixtures later in summer.

When is the Montreux Masters?

Having back-ended the international season in 2018 the Volley Masters moves to kick off the 2019 season as the tournament is played from 13 – 18 May. There will be 18 games played across the 6 days by 8 different teams with 3 games per day.

The group stage will be played from the 13 – 16 May with each team playing 3 times within 2 groups of 4 teams. The finals will then take place on the 17 and 18 May.

A full breakdown of the schedule can be viewed here.

Where is the the Montreux Volley Masters?

The 2019 Montreux Volley Masters is the 34th edition of the competition and is hosted by… yep you guessed it… Montreux, which is a small town sat on the shoreline of Lake Geneva in Vaud, Switzerland. It makes for a pretty spectacular venue and in many ways it’s a shame the games are being played indoors – it would be a great venue for beach volleyball!

Venue

The 8 teams will battle for the title at the Salle Omnisport du Pierrier, which is based very close to the shores of Lake Geneva. Used to hosting international competitions across multiple sports the venue can host 1700 fans in a compact but atmospheric arena – a great venue for a volleyball competition.

What teams are playing in the Montreux Masters?

The standard of the teams competing in the Volley Masters is traditionally very high and 2019 is no different. The 8 teams that will face either other in this early season competition are China, Italy, Germany, Japan, Poland, Switzerland, Thailand and Turkey.

All the teams with the exception of hosts, Switzerland, and Poland are ranked in the top 15 of the FIVB women’s world rankings, though China have sent an under 23 team, which is an interesting strategy in itself.

Italy are defending champions whilst China, Poland, Switzerland and Turkey return from the 2018 tournament. All the teams except Poland and Thailand have tasted success in Montreux with China leading the charts of this year’s teams and 3rd overall, with 6 gold medals.

How to buy tickets?

According to the official website, volleymasters.ch, you can buy tickets for the event from two providers: Infomaniak and Ticketmaster.

How to watch the Montreux Masters?

The organisers haven’t yet updated the broadcast information for the 2019 event but usually reasonable global coverage is available, either on TV or online. The current information on volleymasters.ch website indicates that the following broadcaster partners are working with the event:

SRG SRR (Switzerland)

FloVolleyball (USA)

CCTV (China)

CableTV (China)

Cosmote TV (Greece)

ESPN (Brazil)

Dubai Sports (UAE)

Starhub (Singapore)

Laola.tv (Global)

We recommend that you keep a close eye on the volleymasters.ch website as the event approaches as these may be subject to change. Laola.tv is a good starting point if you aren’t whether a broadcaster in your country is providing coverage.